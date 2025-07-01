Deputy Minister Prince Burns-Ncamashe: National Symposium on Land, Heritage and Justice for Social Solidarity, Equality and Sustainable Development

Programme Director

The Executive of Kara Institute

Representatives of various NGOs

Partners present

Senior government officials

Distinguished guests

Ladies and gentlemen

I am deeply humbled and honoured to be part of this important occasion where we gather to reflect on critical issues that continue to shape the future of our country.

This symposium comes at a particularly significant time as South Africa celebrates 70 years of the Freedom Charter, a document that resonates 2

at the very core of our national identity. The Freedom Charter asserts that “The land shall be shared among those who work it,” emphasising land justice through equitable redistribution and social solidarity by ensuring shared ownership and benefit for all. This principle remains central to our democratic values and our collective struggle for justice, equality, and sustainable development.

The themes we are addressing today, Land, Heritage, and Justice for Social Solidarity, are not just discussion points. They are the foundations of our democracy and the aspirations for which our forebears sacrificed so much. The work of the Kara Institute stands as a living testament to the vision and spirit of the Freedom Charter. It is especially meaningful that we host this symposium close to the very place where the Charter was first adopted.

Programme Director, this gathering also takes place during a time of great sorrow. Our nation is mourning the loss of over 100 lives due to devastating floods in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Families have lost loved ones, homes have been destroyed, and communities have been displaced. On behalf of government, I extend our deepest condolences to those affected. To all South Africans, I say, let us not lose hope. The sun will rise again. Let us remain steadfast and keep one another in our prayers. 3

Turning to the issue of land, ladies and gentlemen, the colonial and apartheid governments created a deeply entrenched system of land dispossession, using racially discriminatory laws to deny Black South Africans the right to own land. These laws, combined with the distortion of African customary law, led to a deeply unequal distribution of land and laid the groundwork for the homeland system, where even within the so-called “reserves,” Black people were denied true ownership.

Correcting this historic injustice is no small task. It requires thoughtful transformation of the current land ownership frameworks. The legacy of colonialism and apartheid is still visible in spatial inequality and landlessness, especially among marginalised communities, including the Khoi-San. We must pursue meaningful land reform as a central part of our post-apartheid transformation agenda.

We cannot speak of Land, Heritage, and Justice without discussing communal land and tenure reform. Securing and strengthening the land rights of those living in communal areas, many of whom are vulnerable and poor, is essential to achieving equity. Land must be a source of livelihood, not merely a political talking point. It should be cultivated for food security, to alleviate poverty, and to empower rural communities.

At the same time, we must be vigilant. Land invasions in the name of justice are often driven by criminal elements who exploit the vulnerability of the poor. We must not allow crooks masquerading as activists to 4

undermine the very justice we seek. We must also challenge deeply patriarchal practices that deny women, particularly unmarried and widowed women, the right to own land. It is unacceptable that, in some communities, women still require a male relative to access land. Those days must come to an end.

That is why platforms like this are crucial. They allow us to engage, debate, and shape a new future for land ownership, what I call “land politics.” A future where justice, equality, and inclusivity guide our every step.

Ladies and gentlemen, land is our heritage. It is our link to our ancestors, our culture, and our future. Institutions such as the Kara Institute have a vital role to play in supporting government efforts to document, protect, and promote the heritage of traditional communities.

In the face of a high unemployment rate, we must harness the power of land for sustainable development. Agriculture remains a cornerstone of our economy, and the land must be used not only for property development, but also for food production and economic empowerment.

I was particularly encouraged to witness the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the Minister of Small Business Development and the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San 5

Leaders. Through this partnership, land has been made available for projects aimed at fighting poverty and unemployment. If we support such initiatives as a nation, we can create a South Africa that is both just and prosperous.

We must also urge our institutions of higher learning to research and document the history of our land, our heritage, and the injustices of the past, to guide future policies on land acquisition and management.

As we mark 70 years of the Freedom Charter, let us remember: “The land belongs to all who live in it.” But let us also remain watchful, against opportunists, against land thieves, and against any who seek to undermine the hard-won rights of our people.

I thank you.