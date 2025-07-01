Live Attenuated Vaccines Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights for Companies Seeking Expansion & Competitive Advantage

Live Attenuated Vaccines Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Live Attenuated Vaccines Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Global Live Attenuated Vaccines Market Expected To Grow?

The live attenuated vaccines market, which saw its size bolstering from $23.58 billion in 2024 to a projected $25.95 billion in 2025, represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.1%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing global immunization coverage, ramped up public health spending, growing focus on disease prevention, spiking demand for pediatric vaccines, and widespread expansion of vaccination programs.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Live Attenuated Vaccines Market?

What's more, this market size is poised to witness exponential growth in the coming years by reaching an expected size of $37.56 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.7%. What is driving this growth during the forecast period? There appears to be a rising focus on preventive healthcare, increased adoption in low- and middle-income countries, surging support for outbreak preparedness, the escalating need for travel-related vaccinations, and the continued expansion of government-funded immunization initiatives.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Live Attenuated Vaccines Market?

Running in parallel with the above drivers, advancements in vaccine delivery systems, innovations in genetic attenuation techniques, significant investment in research and development, breakthroughs in the development of thermostable formulations, and the adoption of digital technologies within immunization programs are emerging as major trends during the forecast period.

Promoting further market growth is the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide. Infectious diseases – caused by harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites – can spread either directly or indirectly from one person, animal, or environment to another. The data reveals that the World Health Organization reports an astounding 10.8 million people contracted TB worldwide in 2023, with men, women, and children all affected. This increasing prevalence of infectious diseases means live attenuated vaccines, which stimulate a vigorous immune response with weakened pathogens to ensure long-term immunity and reduce disease spread, are expected to be in high demand moving forward.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Live Attenuated Vaccines Market Share?

A lineup of major companies operating within the live attenuated vaccines market, including Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca plc, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, CSL Limited, GC Biopharma, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bavarian Nordic, Valneva SE, and many more, are actively developing advanced products to drive market growth while maintaining their competitive edge.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Live Attenuated Vaccines Market?

Specifically, many of these enterprises are focusing on the development of single-dose vaccines in an effort to optimize immunization efficiency and boost patient compliance. Single-dose vaccines offer lasting immunity with just one shot, thereby eliminating the requirement for multiple doses. This development simplifies the vaccination process, making it more convenient and accessible for both patients and healthcare providers. An example of this trend is the 2023 launch of IXCHIQ Valneva SE, the world's first live-attenuated chikungunya vaccine approved for adults aged 18 and older.

How Is The Global Live Attenuated Vaccines Market Segmented?

Making sense of the market segmentation grants us a better perspective. The live attenuated vaccines market is divided:

1 By Vaccine Type: Monovalent, Multivalent

2 By Route Of Administration: Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, Oral Attenuated, Intranasal Attenuated

3 By Indication: Influenza, Measles, Mumps and Rubella MMR, Polio, Chickenpox, Shingles, Rotavirus, and others

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

5 By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes, and others.

What Are The Leading Region In The Live Attenuated Vaccines Market?

On a regional front, the report identifies North America as the largest player in the live attenuated vaccines market as of 2024, while the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to clock the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

