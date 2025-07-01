Thanks to President Trump’s Trade Policies, DHS Announces Over $100 Billion in Customs Revenue
CBP swiftly implemented the President’s agenda that is making America more prosperous and safer
WASHINGTON — Today, the Department of Homeland Security announced that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has collected $106.1 billion since President Trump took office. Most of this revenue, $81.5 billion, is a result of the Trump Administration’s tariffs.
DHS and CBP are working every day to ensure customs duties and tariffs are collected in full, reaching an above 99.5% success rate. Since the beginning of the Trump Administration, CBP took enforcement action to secure $16.3 billion in additional revenue because of targeted reviews of over 35,000 shipments flagged as high-risk for duty evasion or subject to additional payments owed.
“DHS and CBP are successfully implementing President Trump’s historic America First trade agenda,” said a Senior DHS official. “We are proud to help President Trump make America richer and reverse a broken trade system that resulted in millions of jobs shipped overseas and made us dependent on foreign adversaries for essential goods. This administration will always put the American first.”
