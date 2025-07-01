Basic Education and Sport, Arts and Culture hosts ABC Motsepe SASCE, 1 to 4 Jul

The Departments of Basic Education Sport, Arts and Culture will host the 2025 ABC Motsepe South African Schools Choral Eisteddfod (ABC Motsepe SASCE) in partnership with the Motsepe Foundation. The National Championships will be held at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Johannesburg from 01 – 04 July 2025.

The 2025 National Championships will see the Learners from all nine provinces compete under various categories that will include Opera Solo Section and Small Ensemble. More than 8 000 learners are expected to participate in this year’s competition with an expected daily attendance of between 6000 - 8000 including members of the audience made up of parents, educators and the public over the four (4) days of the competition.

To uplift and enhance the ABC Motsepe SASCE programme, a new category “Champ of Champs” was added and will be premiered in 2025. The choirs that will form part of the Champ of Champs category have been dominating the secondary A section with their sterling performances over the past years at the National Championships. This will ensure that new choirs enter the secondary A category, promoting mass participation.

The ABC Motsepe SASCE National Championships will be attended by the Ministers and Deputy Ministers including the MECs of Education, HODs, Senior Managers as well as Dignitaries from partners and other stakeholders.

Members of the media are invited to attend #ABCMotsepeSASCE2025 as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 01 – Friday, 04 July 2025

Venue: Rhema Bible Church, Randburg, Gauteng

Time: 08h00 daily

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication - 083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer – 066 302 1533

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer – 081 758 1546

NOTES TO EDITORS:

2025 Eisteddfod Background

The ABC Motsepe South African Schools Choral Eisteddfod (SASCE) remains one of the most crucial school enrichment programmes that promote unity in diversity, national reconciliation, a new South African National Identity, social transformation and social cohesion among learners.

The 2025 National Championships, which celebrates the 25th edition of the competition, will showcase what has since 2016 continued to be a significant partnership with the Motsepe Foundation, the annual ABC Motsepe South African School Choral Eisteddfod, the school choral and traditional music competition also known as the ABC Motsepe SASCE.

The ABC Motsepe SASCE, which is the flagship programme of the Department of Basic Education, is the most significant cultural events on the annual school calendar, is aimed at enhancing the various singing talents of the South African learners through various stage performances and music.

The school choral and traditional music competition advances the holistic development of the young, preparing them for constructive and fulfilling to themselves, their country and their people.

Media Accreditation:

Members of the media are requested to RSVP ahead of time to ensure accreditation is available for collection upon arrival. No member of the media will be granted access to the venue without accreditation owing to strict security measures at the venue, compliance is essential.

Please complete the attached accreditation form link and submit it by close of business on today: https://forms.office.com/r/uQRWBYVd4b

Media Interviews:

There will be an opportunity to interview the learners, teachers and participants throughout the competition.

For media seeking assistance with interviews, you are free to contact:

Mr. Balosang Sanki Lerefolo

E-mail: lerefolo.s@dbe.gov.za

WhatsApp: 082 836 8703

