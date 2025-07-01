Veterans’ spouses program celebrates largest ever intake

Release date: 01/07/25

A record number of Defence and veteran spouses have taken part in an eight-week program, which helps them overcome barriers to employment, boost their wellbeing and better connect with the community.

Seventeen participants – more than double last year’s intake – took part in this year’s Cowork Coplay program, with all achieving goals related to employment opportunities and personal development.

Supported by the Malinauskas Government through Veterans SA, the program offers workshops and activities, with speakers addressing topics including wellbeing, career goal setting and gaining local employment.

Onsite childcare allows participants to focus on their projects. It is particularly beneficial for Defence spouses who are more likely to take on increased caregiving responsibilities.

The program was created to respond to the unique challenges of military life on partners including career disruptions and loss of social connection – with frequent postings and interstate relocations adding to these challenges.

This year’s cohort included business owners and students, as well as those seeking their next career opportunity across a range of in-demand sectors, including healthcare and education.

Cowork Coplay is delivered by Human Quotient Group, a veteran family business and certified social enterprise focused on boosting wellbeing, employment and education outcomes for the veteran community and women facing barriers to workforce participation.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

South Australia is well-regarded for delivering leading support programs to the veteran community and Cowork Coplay is another example of a Government-backed initiative making a powerful impact.

Some of the key challenges that spouses in the Defence and veteran community face are isolation, disrupted careers, a high caring load and limited access to networks and support.

Cowork Coplay helps address these challenges by providing the tools, environment and knowledge needed for participants to realise their career and study potential and employers in South Australia can only benefit from this incredible talent pool.

Attributable to Claire Harris, Director and Co-founder, Human Quotient Group

It’s a privilege to witness the knowledge, determination, curiosity and deep empathy the participants bring to every session and the benefits they’ve received from being part of a community.

They are highly qualified, capable and innovative women who any employer would be lucky to have.

Human Quotient Group is proud to partner with Veterans SA and other small, Australian businesses—APOD and WorkSec—with a passion to support families in the Defence and veteran community to thrive.

Attributable to Jodilee Menezes, participant, Cowork Coplay

Cowork Coplay has given me the time and space to work towards completing my Graduate Diploma in Child Health, which I’m doing while on maternity leave from my General Practitioner training program.

It also linked me with other Defence and veteran spouses helping me realise I am not going through this alone and that so many people have successfully navigated the Defence experience before me.

The program provided me with the tools to maintain my mental wellbeing and I now have some powerful resources to use.

I already feel a sense of community, despite being brand new to South Australia, and all of the new networks and information has equipped me to thrive well into the future.

Attributable to Katie Harrigan, participant, Cowork Coplay

I thoroughly enjoyed taking part in the Cowork Coplay program.

The program included so many different topics from updating LinkedIn profiles and resumes, to self-care and the resources available to current-serving Defence and veteran partners.

Prior to starting the program, I had been finalising my health and nutrition business. It was great to bounce ideas off the participants and program staff.

I really appreciated their shared enthusiasm when I launched my website, ordered business cards, and ticked off other goals.

I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to connect with such a warm, friendly and supportive group of women.