Lung Cancer Surgery Equipment Market Forecast to 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, and Strategic Teams

Lung Cancer Surgery Equipment Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Lung Cancer Surgery Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Global Lung Cancer Surgery Equipment Market Expected To Grow?

Are you aware of the recent surge in the lung cancer surgery equipment market, The industry has shown remarkable growth over the years, with a rise from $3.49 billion in 2024 to $3.73 billion in 2025, implying a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%. There are several factors contributing to this growth, such as the increasing prevalence of smoking, improved rates of early diagnosis, better surgical survival outcomes, higher adoption of lobectomy procedures, government cancer screening programs, advancements in hospital infrastructure, availability of skilled thoracic surgeons, a rise in open thoracotomy surgeries, the limited alternatives to surgery, and reimbursement support for cancer surgeries.

Have You Considered The Projected Future Of The Lung Cancer Surgery Equipment Market?

The upcoming years are expected to witness even stronger growth, with market size projected to balloon to $4.79 billion in 2029, enjoying a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. The forecast period boasts promising factors like the rise in incidence of lung cancer in non-smokers, an aging global population, the expansion of minimally invasive surgery, increasing demand for robotic-assisted thoracic surgery, increased healthcare spending, improved post-surgical recovery rates, a rise in outpatient thoracic procedures, favorable regulatory approvals, growing awareness through lung cancer campaigns, and expanded insurance coverage, especially in emerging markets.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Lung Cancer Surgery Equipment Market?

The rapid growth of the lung cancer surgery equipment market is largely fueled by the increasing prevalence of lung cancer which is often caused by smoking and exposure to harmful environmental factors. The rising cases of lung cancer, mainly due to a heightened exposure to risk factors such as tobacco smoke, air pollution, occupational carcinogens, and an aging population, have fuelled the demand for lung cancer surgeries. For instance, in February 2025, according to the Cancer Council, an Australia-based non-profit organization, estimated that 15,122 individuals were diagnosed with lung cancer in Australia in 2024 alone.

Are You Familiar With The Major Industry Players In The Lung Cancer Surgery Equipment Market?

The lung cancer surgery equipment market boasts participation from significant companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthcare AG, Fujifilm Limited, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Inc., Olympus Corporation, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Elekta AB, Accuray Incorporated, Richard Wolf GmbH, Angiodynamics Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Quantum Surgical SAS, Sontec Instruments Inc., and Novadaq Technologies Inc.

Did You Hear About The Emerging Trends In The Lung Cancer Surgery Equipment Market?

Key players are turning their focus towards developing devices for robotically assisted bronchoscopy to enhance both the precision and safety of tumor localization and biopsy, and improve the reach to otherwise hard-to-reach lung nodules. For instance, in March 2025, Johnson and Johnson, a US-based pharmaceutical company, announced the U.S. FDA 510k clearance of its advanced robotic-assisted bronchoscopy technology, MONARCH QUEST system.

How Is The Global Lung Cancer Surgery Equipment Market Segmented?

Moreover, the lung cancer surgery equipment market is segmented as follows:

1 By Product Type: Surgical Instruments, Access Devices, Imaging Equipment, Electrosurgical Devices, Biopsy Devices, Patient Monitoring Equipment

2 By Surgery Type: Lobectomy Surgery, Pneumonectomy Surgery, Wedge Resection, Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery VATS, Robotic-Assisted Surgery

3 By Application: Diagnosis, Treatment, Aftercare And Rehabilitation

4 By End User: Hospitals, Surgical Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research And Academic Institutes.

What Are The Leading Region In The Lung Cancer Surgery Equipment Market?

In the industry’s regional backdrop, North America emerged as the largest market for lung cancer surgery equipment in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

About The Business Research Company: With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights.

