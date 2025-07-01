Natural Cheese Market to Reach USD 25.17 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Demand for Clean-Label Products

Natural Cheese Market

Natural cheese market to reach USD 25.17 billion by 2035, driven by clean-label demand, foodservice growth, and rising preference for convenience formats.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global natural cheese market is projected to expand from USD 15.06 billion in 2024 to reach USD 25.17 billion by 2035, reflecting a steady CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2035.The natural cheese market has experienced a stable upward trend, driven by growing consumer demand for clean-label dairy products, the expansion of food services worldwide, and the development of innovative cheese formats that cater to convenience-driven lifestyles.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=156 Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global natural cheese market is projected to reach US$ 335.1 billion by 2035.Market is expected to grow from US$ 156.7 billion in 2025.The market is set to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2035.Cheddar cheese remains the most consumed variety globally.Retail sector continues to account for over 55% of global sales.North America holds a dominant market share of around 35%.Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.2%.Organic cheese sales are expected to surpass US$ 40 billion by 2035.Online cheese sales to register a CAGR of 9.1% during 2025–2035.Foodservice applications to account for over 30% of demand by 2035.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Natural Cheese Market:Prominent players in the market are are Lactalis Group, Saputo Inc., Arla Foods, Fonterra Co-operative Group, FrieslandCampina, Dairy Farmers of America, Savencia SA, Hilmar Cheese Company, Leprino Foods, BelGioioso Cheese Inc., and Tillamook County Creamery Association.Market Drivers & Key Trends:Health-Conscious Consumption - A growing number of consumers are actively seeking clean-label dairy products and reducing intake of processed foods, driving strong demand for natural cheese.Culinary Innovation & Ready-to-Eat Formats - The surge in demand for convenience-oriented products—such as pre-sliced, shredded, and snack‑pack cheeses—coupled with rising gourmet food preferences, is fueling market growth.Foodservice Channel Expansion - The expanding presence of fast-casual dining, cafés, and restaurant chains is boosting the use of natural cheese across menus and food offerings.Organic, Grass‑Fed & Specialty Varieties - Consumers are increasingly drawn to organic and artisanal cheeses, favoring products with clear sourcing, minimal processing, and premium flavor profiles.Natural Cheese Market News:Sargento in March 2025 introduced Natural American Cheese, with conventional American cheese-like attributes made without additives or emulsifiers. The five-ingredient cheese provides the melt and texture that consumers are looking for and aligns with clean-label directions.In March 2024, Kraft Natural Cheese launched Kraft Signature Shreds, the company's first innovation with Lactalis Heritage Dairy. These restaurant-style shredded cheeses with thick cuts-in Cheddar Blend, Mozzarella Blend, and Mexican Blend-provide greater melt and taste, appealing to the consumer looking for upgraded home-cooked meals.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=156 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global natural cheese market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The natural cheese market is segmented by product type into Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Feta, Swiss, Blue, Goat, and others. Sources include animal-based (cow, goat, sheep, buffalo milk) and plant-based alternatives. By form, it is offered as sliced, shredded, block, cubes, spreadable, and others. End users span foodservice, retail/household, food processing, and specialty producers. Distribution occurs through supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, convenience stores, and more. Regionally, the market covers North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global cheese market is poised for steady growth over the next decade, driven by changing consumer preferences, the rise of artisanal and specialty varieties, and the growing integration into diets worldwide. With a projected industry size of approximately USD 102.5 billion in 2025,The global processed cheese market is expected to reach USD 32,208 million by 2035, up from USD 19,782 million in 2024. 