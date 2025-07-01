Redefining Infrastructure: Rijeka Gateway and CONROO Enable Digital Truck Handling via Smartphone

In a step towards next-generation logistics, CONROO, and Rijeka Gateway have partnered to implement fully digital, smartphone-enabled truck handling at Rijeka

In a pioneering step toward next-generation logistics, CONROO, a leader in digital truck visit systems, and Rijeka Gateway have partnered to implement fully digital, smartphone-enabled truck handling at the soon-to-open container terminal. This innovative collaboration replaces physical pre-gates, plastic cards, and paper-based processes with a real-time, mobile-first solution that enhances efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

Set to become the first fully remote-operated terminal in the Adriatic, Rijeka Gateway will leverage CONROO’s end-to-end digital ecosystem to manage trucks seamlessly—from pre-announcement to secure gate access and on-yard coordination—using truck drivers' smartphones.

“Smartphones are the new infrastructure,” says Felix Paul Czerny, Co-Founder and CEO of CONROO.

“With CONROO, we’re connecting terminals and the trucking community in real time—eliminating analog bottlenecks, inefficiencies, and complex hardware. Our app has what it takes to become a standard part of every multimodal transport management system. It’s simple, scalable, and powerful: a true enabler of intelligent logistics.”

A New Yard – A New Standard

At Rijeka Gateway, truck drivers will no longer queue at pre-gate checkpoints or manually present documents. With the CONROO app, they’ll receive terminal visit instructions with container data and secure in-app digital credentials. Upon arrival, they gain contactless access, get directions to assigned yard positions, and are guided throughout their visit—all on their phones.

“CONROO enables the terminal not only to track every external and internal truck within the yard—via location tracking—but also to allow the remote crane operator to connect directly with the truck driver on the yard through the CONROO app using voice over IP, if needed.”

This fully digital workflow is built to match the terminal’s groundbreaking remote-operated and electrified yard equipment—ensuring the landside process is equally advanced.

“Rijeka Gateway chose CONROO’s solution while instilling industry best and innovative practices to digitally integrate truck drivers into our terminal processes via smartphone,” says Jean-Louis Sebapo, IT Manager at Rijeka Gateway.

Efficiency, Safety, and Sustainability – By Design

By digitizing truck handling, CONROO helps reduce delays, streamline access, and minimize wait times—cutting congestion and reducing emissions. The fully digital and contactless approach at Rijeka Gateway means less paperwork and a more controlled yard environment.

“We are proud to be the first in Croatia to implement a fully digital truck entry and exit system at the terminal. By reducing traffic congestion and saving time, the system improves business operations and provides a range of benefits for transporters and the local community,” says Peter Corfitsen, CEO of Rijeka Gateway.

“When trucks move efficiently, we waste less time, fuel, and resources. That’s not just good for business—it’s good for the environment.”

ABOUT CONROO

CONROO GmbH, based in Nuremberg with offices in Hamburg, Munich, and Duisburg, has been transforming truck processing for ports and terminals since 2021. Its digital platform connects terminals, depots, and truck drivers in real time—using drivers’ smartphones as intelligent sensors to replace costly hardware. This scalable solution enhances planning, reduces emissions, and boosts terminal capacity, enabling a more efficient and connected logistics network.

Active at over 30 sites across Europe, CONROO partners with industry leaders including EUROGATE, APM Terminals, DUSS, Duisburg DGT, and the Port of Hamburg.

ABOUT RIJEKA GATEWAY

Rijeka Gateway is a strategic infrastructure project of the Republic of Croatia, formed through a partnership between APM Terminals (51%) and Croatian company ENNA Logic (49%). Its goal is to transform the Port of Rijeka into one of Europe’s most modern and competitive container terminals. Initially, the terminal will handle more than 650,000 TEUs annually, scaling to one million TEUs per year in the second phase.

As the first Adriatic terminal with remotely operated electric container cranes, Rijeka Gateway sets a new standard for sustainability and technology. The project will create 300 new jobs and develop a logistics corridor linking Rijeka with Central and Eastern European markets, strengthening Croatia’s role as a regional transport hub.

