Global Dental Suction Systems Market To Reach $0.66 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 8.8%

Dental Suction Systems Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dental suction systems market size has experienced a robust growth in recent years. Increasing from $0.43 billion in 2024 to $0.47 billion in 2025, the market has shown a remarkable compounded annual growth rate CAGR of 9.1%. This remarkable growth can be traced back to various factors which include, the ever-increasing investment in dental infrastructure, the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, a rising adoption of single-use dental equipment, an increase in the incidence of dental diseases, and the growing adoption of dental vacuum systems.

What Is The Projected Growth Rate Of The Dental Suction Systems Market Size?

The dental suction systems market size is projected to continue its strong growth trend in the upcoming years. Estimated to rise to $0.66 billion in 2029, the market is expected to maintain a robust CAGR of 8.8%. The predicted growth during the forecast period can be attributed to a variety of factors including the increasing demand for advanced dental technologies, a heightened focus on infection control, an increase in the number of dental procedures, rising awareness of oral health, and a growing geriatric population. The forecast period also carries major trends which include technological advancements in suction efficiency, advancements in noise reduction technology, integration of advanced filtration systems, the development of remote diagnostics and monitoring, and integration with digital dental equipment.

How Is The Rising Number Of Dental Procedures Expected To Influence The Dental Suction Systems Market?

The constantly growing number of dental procedures, with treatments and interventions performed by dental professionals, is anticipated to fuel the ongoing growth of the dental suction systems market. These procedures, designed to maintain or improve the health, appearance, and function of the teeth and gums, have been gaining traction due to increased awareness on oral health. This has led to a greater number of individuals seeking regular check-ups and preventive treatments. Dental suction systems, in this context, play a vital role by maintaining a clear oral field, enhancing the visibility for practitioners, and improving patient comfort by efficiently removing saliva and debris, enabling safer and more hygienic treatments. An increase in dental procedures is therefore a significant driver for the growth of the dental suction systems market.

Which Companies Are Leading The Dental Suction Systems Market?

Major companies operating in the dental suction systems market include Dentsply Sirona Inc., Planmeca Oy, Midmark Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, NSK Nakanishi Inc., A-dec Inc., Ajax Medical Group, Metasys Dental GmbH, Dürr Dental SE, DentalEZ Group Inc., Glow Pak International, Renfert GmbH, Aseptico Inc., Simple&smart SRL, Beaverstate Dental Systems, BPR Swiss, Foshan Gladent Medical Instrument Co. Ltd, Tecnomed Italia Srl, Vaniman Manufacturing Co., Ancar.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Dental Suction Systems Market?

In the mission to secure a competitive edge in the industry, major companies operating in the dental suction systems market are working towards developing technologically advanced products. These include portable dental delivery systems aimed at improving flexibility, performance, and patient care across various dental environments. One such example is the GO ultra-portable dental system model AEU-350S by Aseptico Inc., a US-based dental equipment company. Launched in June 2024, this product offers lightweight, all-in-one dental care with integrated ultrasonic scaling, making it ideal for mobile and remote treatments. Its quiet and energy-efficient design is designed for global use, further enhancing access to quality dentistry.

How Is The Dental Suction Systems Market Segmented?

The dental suction systems market covered in this report is segmented:

1 By Type: Wet Suction Systems, Dry Suction Systems, Combined Suction Systems, Other Types

2 By Product Type: Vacuum Pumps, Suction Tips, Filters And Tubes, Suction Units

3 By Design: Compact, Standalone

4 By Application: General Dentistry, Orthodontics, Oral Surgery, Prosthodontics, Periodontics

5 By End-User: Dental Clinics, Dental Hospitals, Research And Academic Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Wet Suction Systems: Central Wet Suction Systems, Independent Wet Suction Systems

2 By Dry Suction Systems: Central Dry Suction Systems, Independent Dry Suction Systems

3 By Combined Suction Systems: Central Combined Suction Systems, Independent Combined Suction Systems

4 By Other Types: High-Volume Suction Systems, Low-Volume Suction Systems

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Dental Suction Systems Market?

According to the 2024 data, North America was the largest region in the dental suction systems market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region moving forward. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

