Global Dermatomyositis Treatment Market Set For 6.9% Growth, Reaching $1.2 Billion By 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dermatomyositis treatment market size has shown impressive growth in recent years. The market, which was valued at $0.85 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to $0.91 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. The growth during this historic period can primarily be attributed to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders, rising awareness about rare inflammatory diseases, a significant boost in healthcare spending globally, increased diagnosis rates due to improved screening techniques, and the growing demand for more effective corticosteroid alternatives.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Dermatomyositis Treatment Market Size?

By 2029, the dermatomyositis treatment market size is expected to experience substantial growth, reaching a valuation of $1.2 billion, at a CAGR of 6.9%. This growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by factors such as increasing investments in autoimmune disease research, an uptick in clinical trials focusing on novel biologics, widening adoption of targeted immunosuppressants, increasing collaborations among biotech firms, and a rising demand for personalised treatment solutions. The trend towards targeted immunotherapy, the advanced use of mRNA-based treatments, the development of novel JAK inhibitors, and innovation in biologics that target interferon pathways are among the critical trends that will shape the forecast period.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Dermatomyositis Treatment Market?

The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases is expected to fuel the growth of the dermatomyositis treatment market in the future. Autoimmune diseases are conditions where the body's defense system mistakenly attacks its own healthy cells and tissues, and their prevalence is growing due to improved diagnostic techniques, increasing awareness, and environmental factors, which cumulatively lead to higher detection rates and more reported cases. Dermatomyositis treatment addresses this increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases by offering targeted therapies that reduce harmful immune responses and improve patients' quality of life. In February 2024, for instance, the US-based Autoimmune Institute revealed that autoimmune diseases collectively affect 5-10% of the population in industrialized nations. This escalating prevalence is a significant growth driver for the dermatomyositis treatment market.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Dermatomyositis Treatment Market?

Major companies operating in the dermatomyositis treatment market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co. Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Biotest AG, Galapagos NV, argenx SE, Roivant Sciences Ltd., Kymera Therapeutics Inc., Cabaletta Bio Inc., ImmunoForge Inc., NovelMed Therapeutics Inc., Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Dermatomyositis Treatment Market?

One of the emerging trends within the dermatomyositis treatment market is the focus of these major companies on developing novel treatment options, such as JAK inhibitors. These aim to better control inflammation by blocking specific enzymes involved in immune system overactivation. JAK inhibitors are medications that block Janus kinase enzymes, thereby reducing the abnormal immune response causing symptoms in autoimmune diseases. A noteworthy example is Pfizer, a US-based pharmaceutical company, which launched Brepocitinib in June 2022. As an oral JAK1 and TYK2 inhibitor, Brepocitinib is designed to reduce inflammation and muscle weakness in patients with dermatomyositis, providing a more convenient alternative to traditional injectable treatments.

How Is The Dermatomyositis Treatment Market Segmented?

The dermatomyositis treatment market is segmented by treatment type pharmacological treatments, immunosuppressants, corticosteroids, biologics, physical therapy; route of administration oral, intravenous, subcutaneous; patient demographics age group, gender; distribution channel hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, retail pharmacy; and end user hospitals, home care, specialty clinics, other end users.

Sub-segments include pharmacological treatments such as antimalarials, antiviral agents, muscle relaxants, and analgesics; immunosuppressants like methotrexate, azathioprine, mycophenolate mofetil, cyclophosphamide; corticosteroids like prednisone, methylprednisolone, hydrocortisone, dexamethasone; biologics like rituximab, intravenous immunoglobulin IVIG, tocilizumab, abatacept; and physical therapy techniques including stretching exercises, strength training, aerobic conditioning, occupational therapy.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Dermatomyositis Treatment Market?

North America was the largest region in the dermatomyositis treatment market in 2024, but Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The regions covered in the dermatomyositis treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

