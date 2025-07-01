Seismic Shifts Predicted As Digital Health And Wellness Global Market Rockets To $1310.07 Billion By 2029

Digital Health And Wellness Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Digital Health And Wellness Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyrocketing growth of digital health and wellness market seen in recent years set to continue, with market burgeoning from $455.34 billion in 2024 to $563.53 billion in 2025 at a 23.8% CAGR. The recent surge in growth of the digital health and wellness market is essentially due to the rising prevalence of chronic health conditions, complemented by an augmented demand for remote health monitoring. Increased acceptance of telemedicine and virtual consultations is another contributing factor. The ability of IoT devices to provide a wealth of health data for personalized care and the growing demand for mental health and wellness platforms are also key drivers.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Digital Health And Wellness Market Size?

Forecasting an astronomical increase, the digital health and wellness market size is expected to reach $1310.07 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 23.5%. Key drivers for this growth include escalating consumer demands for personalized healthcare solutions, uptake of mobile health apps and wearable health tech devices, increased awareness of preventive healthcare and wellness, and strong government support and funding for digital health initiatives.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24520&type=smp

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Digital Health And Wellness Market?

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart conditions - often linked to sedentary lifestyles - is presenting opportunities for the digital health and wellness sector. Digital health aids such as remote consultations services and early intervention monitoring are making health management more accessible, thereby improving the quality of life for patients. For example, data from the UK's National Health Service NHS indicates that in June 2024, there was an 18% rise in the number of people diagnosed with non-diabetic hyperglycemia, or pre-diabetes, compared to the previous year.

Strides in wearable health technologies, smart devices, the application of AI in diagnostics and treatment planning, and the integration of IoT in healthcare for real-time monitoring represents notable trends during the forecast period.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Digital Health And Wellness Market?

Behind this dynamic growth are key digital health and wellness market industry players including Apple Inc., Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Siemens Healthineers AG, Philips Healthcare, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Cerner Corporation, among others. These companies are not only driving the market but also setting trends with novel advancements in healthcare technology while improving patient outcomes.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-health-and-wellness-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Digital Health And Wellness Market?

Emerging trends depict that these digital health and wellness market major players are focusing on enhancing health monitoring and patient outcomes through the advancement of digital health and wellness platforms. These platforms are integrated systems leveraging technology such as mobile apps, wearables, and data analytics to boost health monitoring, disease management, and overall wellness.

How Is The Digital Health And Wellness Market Segmented?

The digital health and wellness market is broadly segmented into:

1 By Type: Software, Service, Hardware

2 By Consumer Health Devices: Wearable Devices, Smart Health Monitors, Mobile Health Applications, etc

3 By Digital Therapeutics: Prescription Digital Therapeutics, Behavioral Intervention Apps, Chronic Disease Management Software

4 By Application: Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Home Care Settings

5 By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Patients, Payers, and Other End-Users

Guided by these intelligence insights, explore how you too can be part of this rapidly growing market - grab the full report here: Report Link.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Digital Health And Wellness Market?

Regionally, North America led the digital health and wellness market in 2024. Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Health And Wellness Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/health-and-wellness-global-market-report

Connected Health and Wellness Solutions Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/connected-health-and-wellness-solutions-global-market-report

Corporate Wellness Solutions Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/corporate-wellness-solutions-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

At The Business Research Company, we offer over 15000+ comprehensive reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ countries. Our reputation is built on delivering data-rich, in-depth research and insights with 1,500,000 datasets, enriched further by interviews with industry leaders. Ensure your business stays ahead of the curve.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas - +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe - +44 7882 955267

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.