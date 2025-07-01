July is Contribution Month – FSS Encourages Use of Electronic Payment Channels

MACAU, July 1 - July is the contribution month for the second quarter of 2025 under the Social Security System. The Social Security Fund (commonly referred to as FSS in Macao) provides the "Make the Social Security Fund’s Payments" service on both the "Business & Associations Platform" and the "Macao One Account", allowing employers and arbitrary system beneficiaries to complete their payments online with ease and convenience.

Employers may settle obligatory system contributions for employees with unchanged employment status—or whose electronic filing has been completed—through the "Business & Associations Platform" or the "Macao One Account". These platforms also facilitate the payment of employment fee for non-resident workers. During the contribution month, employers can log in to either service platform, select the appropriate payment service, and enter or verify their Employer Registration Number (required to click on the relevant payment advice). After confirming the amount due, they may complete the transaction using supported electronic payment methods.

In addition, employers whose employees’ work status remains unchanged for the quarter and who are paying the employment fee for non-resident workers may log in to the FSS online platform (https://eservice.fss.gov.mo/Employer/cpa/Index?culture=en) to check the Payment Advice Number and the payable amount for the relevant quarter, and proceed with payment via designated online banking services.

Arbitrary system beneficiaries may settle their contributions during the contribution month via the "Macao One Account", designated banks’ electronic channels and counters, or through electronic methods such as JETCO network ATMs and self-service machines.

To reduce waiting times, residents planning to visit a Public Services Centre, a Sub-Station of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, or an FSS service point for making payments can book an appointment or obtain a ticket number in advance online through the "Macao One Account". For more information, please visit the FSS website at www.fss.gov.mo or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquiries.