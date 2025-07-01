MPU Releases the 11th Issue of “Global Gaming & Tourism Research”

MACAU, July 1 - The 11th issue, and the first issue in 2025,of “Global Gaming & Tourism Research” from Macau Polytechnic University (MPU) has been officially published. This issue boasts rich content, encompassing research findings from both local and international scholars in the fields of gaming and tourism.

In the field of gaming research, Professor Zeng Zhonglu from the Asia Pacific Gaming Association for Gaming Studies and Professor Yuan Zheng from Sun Yat-sen University have co-authored “Gambling Participation Among the Elderly: Current Status, Trends and Policies” exploring the trends, motivations, and impacts of elderly gambling participation amid global population aging. Professor Li Bingqin from the University of New South Wales in Australia has authored “Challenges and Future of Responsible Gambling Policy in Australia: Regulation, Enforcement, and Protection of High-Risk Groups” analysing the current responsible gambling policies in Australia, which may serve as a reference for Macau's gaming regulation. The chairman of the Macau Regional Economic Research Association, Dr. Yu Wai Hang, and Wei Binyu have authored "Research on the Impact of Macau’s Gaming Industry on the Regional Economy and the Exploration of its Sustainable Development Path," studying the coupling and coordination between Macau's gaming industry and sustainable development, as well as various potential factors.

In the field of tourism research, Professor Zhang Lingyun from Beijing International Studies University has authored “Healing Tourism: A New Field for High-quality Development in China,” proposing that healing tourism represents a new domain for high-quality development in China’s tourism sector. Professor Wang Fei and others from Xiamen University have authored “Tourism Destination Risk Management,” examining the “psychological eye of the storm effect” among potential tourists and its underlying causes. Associate Professor Yan Libo and others from the Centre for Gaming and Tourism Studies at MPU have authored “The Effects of Food Image and Service Quality on Tourist Satisfaction and Loyalty,” analysing the relationships among food image, service quality, tourist satisfaction, and loyalty.

“Global Gaming & Tourism Research” is published twice a year, aiming to present research findings related to development strategies in gaming and tourism management. For more journal articles, please visit: http://mpu.mo/pkf6. Experts and scholars from around the world are welcome to submit their papers by email to: globalgaming@mpu.edu.mo.