Special Investigating Unit on Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum quarterly meeting

The Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum (HSACF) held its quarterly meeting on June 27, 2025, bringing together stakeholders from law enforcement, government, civil society, and the private sector to review progress in tackling fraud, corruption, and maladministration in the health sector. The meeting underscored the forum’s commitment to accountability and transparency, with key updates provided by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI, also known as the Hawks), the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS).

The Hawks reported on the status of 106 cases, with 21 currently under investigation, 2 on the court roll, and 69 awaiting decisions from the NPA. These cases involve approximately R3 billion, with R11.8 million already recovered in cash and assets.

The SIU highlighted its success in preventing losses exceeding R6 billion, including R3.1 billion in actual losses and R1.6 billion in potential losses through referrals to provincial health departments. The SIU also identified 54 fraudulent medico-legal claims and closed 97 investigations, referring cases worth R689 million to the Legal Practice Council, R279 million to the Legal Practitioners’ Fidelity Fund, and R412 million to the NPA for further action.

The NPA provided updates on its prosecution efforts, including 18 priority cases involving high- value corruption. From SIU referrals, under Proclamation 23 of 2020, which focuses on COVID-19- related corruption, the NPA has enrolled 125 cases, finalised 83, and is pursuing 32 still on the court roll.

The CMS shared details of its investigations into medical schemes, including inquiries into Foodmed Medical Scheme regarding governance issues, GEMS and Polmed for multivitamin scheme irregularities, Optivest Health Services for overcharging, and Sizwe Hosmed Medical Scheme for compliance breaches.

The HSACF reaffirmed the importance of a collaborative "whole-of-society" approach to combat corruption, involving civil society, the private sector, and public institutions. This aligns with the National Development Plan’s vision of a corruption-free South Africa. The forum emphasised the need for continued vigilance, stronger preventive measures, and swift prosecution to eliminate fraud and maladministration in the health sector. The HSACF remains dedicated to fostering transparency and accountability, ensuring that public resources are protected and used effectively for the benefit of all South Africans.

The HSACF will continue to meet quarterly, with progress reports to be shared with relevant oversight bodies and the public when appropriate.

