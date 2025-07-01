Minister Thembi Simelane and Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala hand over title deeds and brief media on plans and priorities, 1 to 2 Jul

The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, and Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala will brief the media on Wednesday, 1 July 2025, about the Department's plans and priorities for the next few years under the theme “leveraging technologies for resilient, sustainable human settlements”.

The media briefing will take place before Minister Simelane tables Vote 33: Human Settlements, the first Budget Vote since the approval of the 2024-2029 Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP).

The Department has identified several priorities aimed at responding to people’s housing needs and restoring their dignity. These include the provision of fully subsidised housing, social housing, or rental stock, serviced sites to enable people to build for themselves, and First Home Finance to assist the missing middle in buying their first properties.

Tomorrow, just a day before the Budget Vote, Minister Simelane, Deputy Minister Mahambehlala, together with the City of Cape Town’s Member of the Mayoral Committee for Human Settlements, Cllr. Carl Pophaim will also hand over title deeds to Bishop Lavis senior citizens whose age ranges between 70 and 80 years.

Details of the activities for 01 and 02 July 2025 are as follows:

Day One: Title Deeds Handover and Community Engagement

Date: Tuesday, 01 July 2025

Time: 13h00

Venue: Bishop Lavis Community Hall, Cape Town

NOTE: Before the title deeds handover and community engagement at a hall, the Minister, Deputy Minister and MMC will conduct a door-to-door delivery of title deeds to five selected senior citizens in Bishop Lavis.

Day Two: Budget Vote Media Briefing

Date: 02 July 2025

Time: 12h15

Venue: Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament precinct, Cape Town

NOTE: Budget Vote Speech is scheduled for 14h00, M46 and will be carried live on the Parliamentary Channel 408 and DHS social media platforms.

