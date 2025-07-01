Minister Pieter Groenewald briefs media on Correctional Service Dept Budget Vote, 1 Jul

Media briefing on the 2025 Budget Vote and one year of the Government of National Unity (GNU)

The Minister of Correctional Services, Dr. Pieter Groenewald, cordially invites members of the media to attend a media briefing session following the presentation of the 2025 Budget Vote of the Department of Correctional Services.

This briefing will provide an opportunity for the Minister to address key points from the Budget Vote, evaluate progress achieved, and reflect upon the inaugural year of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Furthermore, members of the media will be afforded the opportunity to engage directly with the Minister during a question-and-answer session.

Interested members of the media are invited to join us as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 1 July 2025

Venue: Imbizo Media Room, Parliament, 120 Plein Street, Cape Town

Time: 16h30 to 17h30



Media confirmations and enquiries:

Ms Euné Wessels

Cell: 079 492 5234

Mr Singabakho Nxumalo

Cell: 079 523 5794



