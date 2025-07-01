Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi announces departure of National School of Government Principal

The Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi has announced that the Principal of the National School of Government, (The NSG), Prof Busani Ngcaweni, will be leaving the NSG in July 2025 to pursue other interests in academia.

Minister Buthelezi said Prof Ngcaweni requested to be released and he had understood and accepted his request. The Minister said the Principal had contributed immensely to the public sector and to the Public Service and Administration portfolio. “This is a great loss to the Ministry, the NSG and the public service but his contribution will have a lasting impact. He has revamped and repositioned the NSG into a premier government training institution which is now well-regarded locally, in Africa and abroad,” said the Minister.

Prof Ngcaweni has passionately driven the drive for the professionalisation of the public service, leading the development of the Framework for the Professionalisation of the Public Service which was adopted by Cabinet in October 2022, guiding all professionalisation efforts in the public sector.

The NSG has also developed executive programmes such as the Economic Governance School which have attracted senior political leaders in the country as well as countries in the continent such as Ghana, Kenya and Zambia. Another innovation has been the induction of members of boards of State-Owned Enterprises, as part of the professionalisation drive.

The NSG has also championed courses promoting digital transformation in the public service as well as preparing young people for entry into the public service.

Partnerships have also been forged with various institutions locally and abroad under his leadership, providing avenues for the training of public servants in all three spheres of government.

Prof Ngcaweni joined the NSG in March 2020 and will leave the institution at the end of July 2025.

Media enquiries:

Dikeledi Mokgokolo

Cell: 082 888 2355

E-mail: Dikeledi.Mokgokolo@thensg.gov.za



#GovZAUpdates