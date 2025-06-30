Cheaper public transport for school students

Release date: 01/07/25

South Australian school students will now be able to catch public transport to and from school each day for the equivalent of just 25 cents a trip.

From today, the price of the metroCARD 28-day student pass will now be just $10, down from $28.60.

This means a student catching the bus, train or tram to and from school each day will be paying the equivalent of just 25 cents a trip and will save families up to $242 per year, per child.

The significant cost of living measure was a key initiative of the recent State Budget, which provides $20.7 million over four years to help families.

Encouraging more children to catch the bus, train or tram will make the school run easier for parents and caregivers, boosting productivity in the workplace.

As well as cheaper student public transport, the State Government is also extending the $200 schools and materials service charge reduction and has continued the sports voucher program to provide cost of living relief to families.

Combined, these measures could see a family with two school-aged children save $1084 over the next 12 months.

The State Government is also making public transport safer, with nation-leading powers to crack down on criminal and anti-social behaviour on public transport – including indefinite bans for passengers – also coming into effect from today.

This policy will encourage more children to catch public transport and will also make it far easier for parents and caregivers to get to work and stay at work rather than be interrupted by the school run.