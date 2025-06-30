SA strengthens European presence with new ambassador program

Release date: 30/06/25

South Australia is expanding its European trade footprint through the launch of the South Australian Club Business Ambassador Program.

Through the inaugural program, two new business ambassadors have been appointed to improve South Australia’s access to the vast market of approximately 520 million people across 28 countries.

Nikki Adamo and Detlev Jansen will join the South Australian Government’s existing presence in the United Kingdom and Europe, headed up in London by South Australia’s Agent General in London David Ridgway.

Both Ms Adamo and Mr Jansen are highly accomplished chief executives in their respective industries, boasting strong ties to South Australia. They are alumni of South Australian universities and have built successful international careers.

Nikki Adamo : After earning a Bachelor of Management from the University of South Australia Nikki joined the Nestlé Group in 2004, holding several executive roles across various countries, including France, Switzerland, the UK, and Romania. In 2021, Nikki was appointed CEO of Nestlé Netherlands, becoming the first female CEO in the company’s history in the country. She will focus on fostering food industry opportunities, leveraging her vast experience in international business to connect South Australian producers with European markets.

While the program currently features two business ambassadors, plans are underway to expand the network to other European countries with significant trade and investment potential, identifying passionate South Australians willing to champion the state's interests.

For more information or to contact South Australia’s global trade office in London visit: statedevelopment.sa.gov.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

SA Club is an important part of the state’s international network and connects global investors to local opportunities including green energy, food and wine projects.

Our state is well-served by passionate expats who use their overseas networks to tell the South Australian story, and grow prosperity at home.

I congratulate Nikki and Detlev on their appointments, and look forward to the outcomes that will deliver for the people of SA.

Attributable to David Ridgway, Agent General

I am excited about this opportunity, as it provides a means for our state to broaden its network across Europe, especially given South Australian exports to Europe have passed $1 billion for the first time.

This initiative places South Australia in a strong position to take advantage of any future EU – Australian trade agreement.

Attributable to Nikki Adamo, Business Ambassador, South Australian Club

I am very honoured to be part of this new ambassador program.

I’ve witnessed the growth and evolution of our state into a strong and successful player in European markets.

In my view, we have some of the best food produce in the world and as a proud South Australian, I'm excited about sharing that fact

Attributable to Detlev Jansen, Business Ambassador, South Australian Club

I am very happy about this voluntary commitment allowing me to give something back to South Australia.

This idea of using South Australian networks in Europe is promising. I am sure something good for South Australia will come out of this.