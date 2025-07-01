Submit Release
AHA video highlights potential impact of Medicaid cuts to maternal care in West Virginia 

The latest video in the AHA’s series “Medicaid: Real Lives, Real Care” features Melissa Fannon-Wisner, DNP, nurse educator and nurse practitioner at Valley Health’s Winchester Medical Center. She explains how Medicaid cuts could limit access to care for new mothers, simply because they cannot afford the care. WATCH NOW 

