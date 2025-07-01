Serverfarm Implements Inaugural $1.637 Billion Sustainability-Linked Loan with Ambitious Energy Efficiency Targets

Serverfarm Data Center, Houston HTX1, US

Leading Hyperscale Data Center Developer Commits to more than 15% Power Efficiency Improvement by 2033 Across North America

This sustainability-linked loan represents our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship while delivering the advanced infrastructure that powers the digital economy.” — Avner Papouchado, CEO of Serverfarm

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serverfarm, a leading developer of high-performance data center infrastructure backed by Manulife Investment Management, today announced the successful implementation of a sustainability-linked loan (SLL) amendment to its $1.637 billion North American credit facility. This financing framework ties loan pricing directly to the company's environmental performance, demonstrating Serverfarm's commitment to industry-leading sustainability across its portfolio of AI-ready data centers and hyperscale campuses in North America.The sustainability-linked loan establishes ambitious targets for Serverfarm, including improving substantial power efficiency by more than 15% by 2033, reinforcing the company's position as a sustainability leader in the data center industry. TD Securities serves as the Sustainability Structuring Agent and Administrative Agent for the credit facility.Driving Sustainable Infrastructure for the AI EraBuilding on Serverfarm's December 2024 announcement of its upsized $1.637 billion credit facility, this sustainability amendment demonstrates the company's commitment to responsible growth as it delivers critical AI-ready infrastructure to hyperscale customers."This sustainability-linked loan represents our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship while delivering the advanced infrastructure that powers the digital economy," said Avner Papouchado, CEO of Serverfarm. "As we expand our portfolio of AI-ready data centers and hyperscale campuses, we're proving that sustainable development and technology go hand in hand."Comprehensive Sustainable Leadership StrategyServerfarm's sustainability leadership extends far beyond energy efficiency metrics to encompass a holistic approach to environmental responsibility:Adaptive Reuse Innovation: The company's proven methodology of acquiring and modernizing existing facilities delivers up to an 88% reduction in embodied carbon compared to new construction, while accelerating deployment timelines to 12-18 months versus 3+ years for traditional builds.AI-Ready Sustainable Design: Serverfarm's facilities feature advanced liquid cooling infrastructure and high-density power architecture optimized for next-generation AI workloads, maximizing computational efficiency while minimizing environmental impact.Renewable Energy Integration: The company's strategic commitment to clean energy includes 100% renewable power at its Moses Lake facility in Washington State and comprehensive renewable energy strategies across its portfolio. About Serverfarm : Serverfarm is a leading developer and operator of large-scale, high-performance data center infrastructure. With over 25 years of development experience, the company specializes in AI-ready data centers, build-to-suit facilities, and hyperscale campus development globally. Serverfarm's adaptive reuse approach delivers critical capacity in 12-18 months while reducing embodied carbon by up to 88%. The company is backed by Manulife Investment Management and maintains facilities in key markets including Amsterdam, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Tel Aviv, and Toronto.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.