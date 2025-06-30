Maryland State Police Arrest Two Howard County Men in Connection to Fatal I-70 Shooting

June 30, 2025

(FREDERICK, MD) – Maryland State Police have arrested and charged two men in connection to a shooting on I-70 in Frederick County that left two injured and one dead.

The accused are identified as Francisco Javier Sanchez-Juarez, 28, and Jeffrey Josue Diaz, 24, both of Howard County, Maryland. Both are charged with first-degree murder and other firearm related charges. They are being held without bond at the Frederick County Detention Center.

At approximately 11:55 p.m. on June 14, 2025, troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the 600 block of Lakeview Drive in Mount Airy for a report of a shooting on eastbound I-70, just before Maryland Route 27.

Police located a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck at the scene. There were six adult men inside of vehicle at the time of the shooting. One occupant, later identified as Eduardo Alexander Alvarado Urrea, 20, of Silver Spring, was pronounced deceased at the scene and two other occupants were treated for gunshot wounds. The remaining three reported no injuries.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit assumed the investigation, and an intensive investigation identified Sanchez-Juarez and Diaz as suspects in the shooting. Both men were arrested on June 29, 2025, without incident in Howard County.

Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators were assisted by MSP’s Digital Forensic Lab, Criminal Enforcement Division, Forensic Sciences Division, Special Operations Division, and the Waterloo, Golden Ring, and Frederick Barracks. The Frederick Police Department and the Howard County Police Department also provided valuable assistance.

Investigators continue to seek witnesses with information related to this case. If you can provide information related to the ongoing investigation, contact the MSP Homicide Unit via phone at 443-233-0989.

The investigation remains ongoing.



Jeffrey Josue Diaz



Francisco Javier Sanchez-Juarez

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov