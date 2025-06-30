Missouri Attorney General Bailey Joins National Health Care Fraud Takedown Resulting In Over $275K In Alleged Fraud

June 30, 2025 4:54 pm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that 15 defendants have been charged in connection with more than $275,000 in alleged fraud, from across the state, as part of the Attorney General’s Office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) ongoing efforts to combat Medicaid fraud and protect taxpayer dollars.

“Every dollar stolen from Medicaid is a dollar taken from Missouri’s most vulnerable,” said Attorney General Bailey. “I’m proud of the tireless work my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has done to root out abuse, prosecute lawbreakers, and restore integrity to this program. We will continue to hold accountable anyone who seeks to exploit it for personal gain.”

The MFCU works tirelessly to keep Missourians safe from individuals who attempt to defraud the state. These criminal cases are part of the 2025 National Health Care Fraud Takedown, a coordinated nationwide law enforcement action led by the Department of Justice in partnership with the FBI, HHS-Office of Inspector General, and state Medicaid Fraud Control Units. The takedown targets individuals who exploit federal and state health care programs through fraud and abuse, diverting critical resources and endangering patient care. Missouri’s cases announced today reflect aggressive action to recover taxpayer funds, safeguard Medicaid services, and ensure justice for those harmed by fraudulent conduct. A complaint, information, or indictment is merely an allegation.

The following defendants allegedly defrauded these programs entrusted for the care of the elderly and disabled to line their own pockets:

State vs. Darrell Carr – 25AC-CR01019

Darrell Carr, 64, of Missouri, was charged with Medicaid fraud and stealing. From March 10, 2021, through February 22, 2023, Carr submitted 509 claims for personal care services he did not provide to Medicaid recipient, L.C. After L.C. moved to a new apartment in February 2021, Carr never provided L.C. personal care services, as he did not know where L.C. lived. Additionally, more than 340 days days Carr claimed he was caring for L.C., Carr was clocked in at another job. Medicaid relied on and paid Carr $37,819.39 for these false claims. The case is being prosecuted by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, Cole County Missouri Prosecutor, Wm. Locke Thompson, and the MFCU.

State vs. Tammy Stanley-Barr – 25AC-CR01022 and State vs. Diamond Stanley – 25AC-CR01021

Tammy Stanley-Barr, 53, of Missouri, and Diamond Stanley, 24, of Missouri, were charged with Medicaid fraud and stealing. Tammy falsified her need to for personal care services. She worked as a residential technician (a.k.a., a caregiver) at a local hospital while at the same time reporting to Medicaid that she needed personal care services because she could not perform routine tasks of daily living. However, Stanley-Barr performed the exact same activities of daily living at work that she claimed she needed help performing. For the “care” Stanley-Barr claimed she needed, she hired Stanley, who had her own fully time job as well, to be her personal care attendant (PCA) to provide 4 hours of personal care services a day. From August 1, 2023, to September 14, 2024, Stanley clocked in as if providing care to Stanley-Barr 265 times, 100 times of which either her or Stanley-Barr were actually at work. Medicaid relied on these false claims and paid $26,976.34 for services that were never provided. The case is being prosecuted by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, Cole County Missouri Prosecutor, Wm. Locke Thompson, and the MFCU.

State vs. Jessie Liggins – 25AC-CR01066, State vs. Bertina Burris-Liggins – 25AC-CR01065 and State vs. Rhonda Johnston – 25AC-CR01068

Jessie Liggins and Bertina Burris-Liggins were charged with Medicaid fraud and stealing. They signed up two Medicaid recipients for services not needed and then enrolled themselves as personal assistants to receive reimbursement, without providing any services. Rhonda Johnston, owner of the Medicaid vendor company, was also charged with Medicaid fraud for failing to provide oversight, thereby enabling the scheme. Medicaid paid $85,759.87 as a result of these false claims.

State vs. Randy Hale – 25AC-CR01039 and State vs. Sheila Hale – 25AC-CR01040

Randy and Sheila Hale were both charged with Medicaid fraud, stealing, and identity theft. The couple pretended to be licensed professionals and stole provider numbers from legitimate providers to receive payment. They received $51,115.08 from Medicaid.

State vs. Karyn Gregory – 25AC-CR and State vs. Veronica Whitt – 25AC-CR

Karyn Gregory and Veronica Whitt were charged with Medicaid fraud and stealing. They used a recipient’s medical ID to submit 11 false claims through Gregory’s Medicaid provider company, resulting in $30,704.01 taken from Medicaid.

State vs. Joyce Jacox – 25AC-CR01015 and State vs. Laila Pruitt – 25AC-CR01017

Joyce Jacox and hired health attendant, Laila Pruitt, were both charged with Medicaid fraud and stealing, resulting in $27,710.27 taken from Medicaid.

State vs. Grant Mugge – 25AC-CR01020

Grant Mugge was charged with Medicaid fraud and stealing after submitting false claims regarding the care of a disabled individual when he was not physically present. This resulted in $10,643.85 stolen from Medicaid.

State vs. Ivorie Chambers – 25AC-CR0141

Ivorie Chambers was charged with Medicaid fraud and stealing by submitting false claims through her company, including care for recipients who were hospitalized or deceased. Medicaid paid $3,167.59 as a result of these false claims.

State vs. Kendall Morris – 25AC-CR01018

Kendall Morris was charged with Medicaid fraud and stealing by falsifying timesheets to his Medicaid vendor. He also traveled with a developmentally disabled individual in his care and repeatedly struck them in a Tennessee restaurant before being arrested. Medicaid paid Morris $2,071.58 for services he never provided.

“I’m incredibly proud to stand with Attorney General Bailey and lead my dedicated team in these prosecutions,” said Arvids Petersons, Chief Counsel of the Missouri Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. “Our team is devoted to stopping these harmful cases of fraud. We are proudly working hand-in-hand with our federal partners and local prosecutors, including Cole County Prosecutor Wm. Locke Thompson for these specific cases. Our work is making a significant difference for vulnerable Missourians and the integrity of the Medicaid program.”

Attorney General Bailey reminds the public that the allegations against defendants are subject to proof, and as in all criminal cases, the defendants are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office investigates allegations of fraud committed by Medicaid providers and will prosecute allegations of abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation in Medicaid-funded facilities. The Unit is comprised of prosecutors, investigators, and support staff. The Missouri Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $3,402,860.00 for the Federal fiscal year (FY) 2025. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $1,134,283.00 for FY 2025, is funded by the State of Missouri.