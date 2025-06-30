Secretary Burgum Joins Historic Effort to Fix America’s Broken Permitting System

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, in coordination with U.S. President Donald J. Trump, announced reforms to modernize the federal environmental review process and prevent unnecessary regulations from being weaponized to delay American innovation and expansion.

“Our nation’s broken permitting process has been abused for decades to block affordable, reliable energy production, delay critical infrastructure projects, and stunt America’s economy,” said Secretary Doug Burgum. “President Trump is fulfilling his promise to fix the system by eliminating unnecessary regulations weaponized by past administrations to block American progress. These reforms issued by the Department of the Interior will help unleash America’s full potential as a global leader in innovation, growth and development.”

The revised National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA, procedures issued by the Department of the Interior are pursuant to President Donald J. Trump’s Unleashing American Energy Executive Order, E.O. 14154, and the 2023 “BUILDER Act” statutory amendments. This is part of a broader coordinated effort to dramatically reduce the burdens of NEPA compliance across the federal government so that America can appropriately develop energy and infrastructure projects and grow the economy. For more information on this effort, click here.

