DHS Highlights Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Arrested in Florida Including Murderers, Pedophiles, and Rapists Ahead of Opening of Alligator Alcatraz

“Alligator Alcatraz, and other facilities like it, will give us the capability to lock up some of the worst scumbags who entered our country under the previous administration.” - Secretary Noem

WASHINGTON – Ahead of President Trump and Secretary Noem’s visit to Alligator Alcatraz this week, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is highlighting some of the worst of the worst arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Florida since President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE. This new detention facility expands facility and bed space by the thousands in just days.

“Alligator Alcatraz, and other facilities like it, will give us the capability to lock up some of the worst scumbags who entered our country under the previous administration,” said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. “We will expand facilities and bed space in just days, thanks to our partnership with Florida. Make America safe again.”

Below are some of the dangerous criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE in Florida. These are the types of violent criminal illegal aliens who could end up being detained at Alligator Alcatraz.

On May 20, 2025, ICE Miami arrested Santo Villaba-Reyes, an illegal alien from Venezuela, who was convicted of homicide.

On February 6, 2025, ICE Miami arrested Alberto Godinez-Lopez, an illegal alien from Guatemala, who was convicted of homicide.

On February 7, 2025, ICE Miami arrested Johnny Dieudonne, an illegal alien from Haiti, who was convicted of kidnapping-false imprisonment.

On March 1, 2025, ICE Miami arrested Jan Veslino, an illegal alien from the Philippines, who was convicted of obscene communication-traveling to meet a minor for sex.

On April 13, 2025, ICE Miami arrested Mauro Gomes-Barbosa, an illegal alien from Brazil, who was convicted of homicide.

On March 17, 2025, ICE Miami arrested Paul Urquiza-Orosco, an illegal alien from Peru, who was convicted of producing and distributing child pornography.

On March 27, 2025, ICE Miami arrested Noel Acosta-Moya, an illegal alien from Venezuela, who was convicted of kidnapping and sexual assault of a child under 13.

On June 9, 2025, ICE Miami arrested Adolfo Santoscoy-Rodriguez, an illegal alien from Mexico, who was convicted of child abuse and forcible rape.

On June 13, 2025, ICE Miami arrested Roberto Mosquera-Del Peral, an illegal alien from Cuba, who was convicted of assault, escape from custody, vehicle theft, aggravated assault of a police officer, and homicide. He is also a member of the Latin Kings gang.

On June 22, 2025, ICE Miami arrested Maher Elbrahimizada, an illegal alien from Iran, who was convicted of arson and homicide.

On June 24, 2025, ICE Miami arrested Mauricio Lopez-Cardona, an illegal alien from Colombia, who was convicted of conspiracy to import cocaine, murder in connection with narcotics trafficking, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and conspiring to support a foreign terrorist organization.

###