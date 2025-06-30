SCOTUS deals huge blow to judges’ power to rein in Trump in birthright citizenship case

The Supreme Court, in a victory for the Trump administration, limited the authority of individual federal judges Friday to issue nationwide injunctions against government actions that a judge has found to be illegal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.