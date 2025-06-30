Interview with Associate Justice Goodwin H. Liu of The Supreme Court of California, US

In January 2025, The Korea Legislation Research Institute (“KLRI”) established The Center for the Legal Foundations, Education and Research (“CLFER”) to restore and reconceptualize the foundations of legal education. On the occasion of the inauguration of The CLFER, The Law Times had an interview with Honorable Associate Justice Goodwin H. Liu of the Supreme Court of California, US, who visited Korea at KLRI’s invitation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.