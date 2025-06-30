Live Whole Health Episode #279: Seasonal food nourishes body, mind and community

As the warm summer breeze drifts through open windows and the scent of freshly cut grass fills the air, something magical begins to stir in kitchens, gardens and farmers’ markets around the country. The summer season isn’t just a shift in weather; it’s an invitation to slow down, gather together and reconnect—with ourselves, with others, and the bounty the earth so generously provides.

The vibrant produce and fragrant herbs burst onto the scene. When we eat with the seasons, we naturally support local growers and reduce costs while giving our bodies exactly what we crave.

Preparing summer’s seasonal food can become a form of mindfulness. Rhythmically slicing crisp cucumbers and juicy tomatoes, tearing basil and cilantro with your fingers, rinsing freshly picked berries under cool water… every step becomes an act of presence. A helpful reminder to tune into our senses, create space for gratitude and intention.

Perhaps the most beautiful part of summer food is its power to bring people together. From backyard barbeques to peaceful porch dinners—all reminders that food is more than sustenance: it’s connection.

An anticipated summer feature are avocadoes, rich in heart-heathy fats, potassium, fiber and antioxidants. These support everything from our brain health to glowing skin. Paired with fresh cilantro and cucumber, you’ve got a flavor-packed combination that also helps naturally detox the body and boost digestion.

This season, let your meals be more than fuel. Let them nourish your body, center your mind and root you in community. In a world that moves fast, the act of chopping, sharing and savoring can be a bold, joyful pause—one delicious bite at a time.

So, what’s in season near you? Head to your local market, pick something fresh and invite someone over! Experiment with new salsa combinations and be sure to check out this short video by VHA’s Healthy Teaching Kitchen for an easy, nourishing avocado salsa recipe before your next summer get-together!

Learn more about how Food and Drink support your Whole Health.

Servings: 16

Serving size: 1/4 cup salsa and 6 chips

16 6-inch corn tortillas, each cut into 6 wedges

1/8 tsp salt and 1/8 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp salt (divided use)

1/2 can no-salt-added black beans (rinsed, drained)

1 medium cucumber (peeled, seeded, finely chopped)

1 small green bell pepper (finely chopped)

1 medium rib of celery (finely chopped)

2-3 tablespoon snipped, fresh cilantro

2 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 medium avocados (diced)

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. On a large baking sheet, arrange half the tortilla wedges in a single layer. Bake for 10 minutes, or until lightly golden. Sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt. Transfer to a serving bowl. Repeat with the remaining tortilla wedges and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt.

3. Meanwhile, in a medium serving bowl, stir together the beans, cucumber, bell pepper, celery, cilantro, lime juice, the final 1/4 teaspoon salt and red pepper flakes. Using a rubber scraper, gently fold in the avocados. Serve with the tortilla wedges.

Calories 108

Total Fat 4.5 g

Saturated Fat 0.5 g

Trans Fat 0.0 g

Polyunsaturated Fat 1.0 g

Monounsaturated Fat 2.5 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Sodium 88 mg

Total Carbohydrate 16 g

Dietary Fiber 4 g

Sugars 1 g

Protein 3 g