Governor Newsom extends emergency short-term housing protections in Los Angeles

Fast-tracking rebuilding efforts

Governor Newsom has provided unprecedented support to assist Los Angeles’ recovery from this year’s firestorms. In addition to recently announcing a new AI tool to supercharge the approval of building permits, Governor Newsom issued an executive order to streamline the rebuilding of homes and businesses destroyed — suspending permitting and review requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the California Coastal Act. The Governor also issued an executive order further cutting red tape by reiterating that permitting requirements under the California Coastal Act are suspended for rebuilding efforts and directing the Coastal Commission not to issue guidance or take any action that interferes with or conflicts with the Governor’s executive orders. Additionally, he signed an executive order to cut more red tape and continue streamlining rebuilding, recovery, and relief for survivors. The Governor also issued an executive order removing barriers, extending deadlines, and providing critical regulatory relief to help fire survivors rebuild, access essential services, and recover more quickly.



Giving survivors a stronger voice in recovery

To help provide the Los Angeles community with a stronger voice in the rebuilding and recovery efforts, Governor Newsom launched Engaged California, a new platform that gives Californians a unique opportunity to share their thoughts and connect with other people on topics that are important to them. It creates new opportunities for Californians to connect with their government to inform and shape policy through honest, respectful discussions. The program was launched in February with the first use case focusing on the impacts of the Los Angeles wildfires.

Track LA’s recovery at CA.gov/LAfires.