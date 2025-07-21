VoltaHive Launches CropRemedy™: The Groundbreaking Plant Nutrient for Smarter, Stronger Growth

CropRemedy™ delivers soil-fortifying minerals to grow more nutrient-rich food—supporting mental clarity, emotional resilience, and long-term health.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VoltaHive, LLC proudly announces the launch of CropRemedy™, a first-of-its-kind liquid plant nutrient designed to support not only stronger crops—but also a stronger future. Engineered to enhance soil vitality and increase the nutrient density of fruits and vegetables, CropRemedy is a critical step in addressing today’s interconnected crises of mental health, metabolic decline, and environmental strain.“Food is the first defense against cognitive decline and mental fog,” says Paul Amelio, President of VoltaHive’s CropRemedy division. “We’re not just helping plants grow—we’re helping people thrive by putting powerful nutrition back in the soil and on our plates.”Nutrition at the Root of ResilienceWith autism spectrum disorder diagnoses up 175% over the past decade (JAMA Network Open, 2022) and a sharp rise in anxiety, ADHD, and metabolic disorders among children and teens, CropRemedy answers a growing call for food that fortifies, not just feeds.By delivering essential trace minerals from natural volcanic ore , CropRemedy supports healthier soil biology, leading to more bioavailable vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients in the plants we grow. That means food that can help fuel sharper thinking, improved mood regulation, and better long-term health.From Farm to Fork—And Every Garden in BetweenInitially developed for commercial agriculture, CropRemedy is now available to home gardeners, urban farmers, and hydroponic growers. The goal: empower anyone to cultivate food that supports mental clarity, emotional resilience, and physical strength from the ground up.Why CropRemedy™?• Brain-Boosting Nutrition – Enhances soil and plant health for more nutrient-dense, wellness-supporting produce.• Science-Backed Minerals – Powered by trace elements from natural volcanic ore for maximum absorption.• For Every Grower – Available in convenient 8 oz sprays, quart bottles, and 5-gallon pails for farms, greenhouses, and home gardens alike.CropRemedy will be available nationwide through leading retailers, hydroponic suppliers, and garden centers starting Fall 2025. Early access is available at www.cropremedy.com

