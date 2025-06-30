Governor Stein Announces Amazon Plans to Invest $10 Billion in North Carolina for AI Infrastructure

Raleigh, N.C.

Today Governor Josh Stein announced that Amazon is planning to invest $10 billion to launch a new high-tech cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) innovation campus in Richmond County, creating at least 500 new high-paying, high-tech jobs.

“Artificial intelligence is changing the way we work and innovate, and I am pleased that North Carolina will stay at the forefront of all that’s ahead as we continue to attract top technology companies like Amazon,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Amazon’s investment is among the largest in state history and will bring hundreds of good-paying jobs and an economic boost to Richmond County.”

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud computing solution, and its data centers enable customers of all sizes and across all industries, such as automotive, health care, manufacturing, financial services, public sector, and more, to transform their businesses. The new data centers will contain computer servers, data storage drives, networking equipment, and other forms of technology infrastructure used to power cloud computing capabilities and generative AI technologies. North Carolina’s business-friendly environment, abundance of infrastructure resources, availability of skilled labor, and growing technology sectors made it a natural hub for building world-class data center infrastructure.

“Amazon's $10 billion investment in North Carolina underscores our commitment to driving innovation and advancing the future of cloud computing and AI technologies,” said David Zapolsky, Amazon’s Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer. “This investment will position North Carolina as a hub for cutting-edge technology, create hundreds of high-skilled jobs, and drive significant economic growth. We look forward to partnering with state and local leaders, local suppliers, and educational institutions to nurture the next generation of talent.”

“I am excited for Amazon’s $10 billion investment in our community,” said Senator David Craven. “This project will bring hundreds of good-paying jobs and significant investment to our area for many years to come.”

“Richmond County is delighted to welcome Amazon to our community,” said Representative Ben Moss. “The new jobs created by this facility will change hundreds of lives for the better. Rural communities like ours can lead the way in technology advancements, including artificial intelligence, which is an ever-increasing presence in the world.”

“The Richmond County, NC Board of County Commissioners, is pleased to announce and welcome Amazon as our newest corporate partner,” said Richmond County Board of Commissioners Chairman Rick Watkins. “Their selection of the Energy Way Industrial Park represents the largest Cap-ex investment in the history of North Carolina and will serve as a catalyst to transform the local economy, provide high paying jobs for citizens, and improve the quality of life for all residents. We stand ready to work together with Amazon as they continue to build capacity and innovate their cloud computing platform. Working together, our possibilities are limitless!