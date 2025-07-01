Reflecting Growth and Insurer Needs, INSTANDA Rebrands to Represent the Evolution of the Global Company and Industry

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INSTANDA , a leading global policy administration and distribution system unveils a fresh, new brand identify today reflecting a decade of significant growth and transformation within the insurance industry. Evolving from an ambitious insurtech startup to a trusted global partner, the rebrand embodies more than just a new logo and color palette. It speaks directly to today’s insurance leaders, empowering them to navigate complex challenges on their own terms across the property and casualty, as well as life and health sectors worldwide.More Than a Refresh – A Statement of PurposeINSTANDA’s new brand reinforces its involvement in redefining the global insurance landscape. With a fresh ethos, Build the Future You and Your Customers Want, the rebrand underscores the company's mission to offer insurers speed and flexibility, enabling them to adapt quickly to customer expectations, regulatory pressures and market demands.“Our rebrand is more than just aesthetics; it represents the essence of what INSTANDA has become today,” said Tim Hardcastle, co-founder and CEO of INSTANDA. “It symbolizes our position as a committed global partner, empowering insurers and MGAs to rise to the challenges of a rapidly changing industry and deliver exceptional value to their customers.”The company’s proven, fully configurable platform enables clients to capture the high-growth segments in commercial lines, niche personal lines and health by revitalizing existing product portfolios, launching new products in weeks, creating new ecosystems and scaling with unmatched control and confidence.Reflecting on the company’s bold new identity, Derek Hill, co-founder and Group Chief Revenue Officer of INSTANDA, shared:“What sets our rebrand apart is its commitment to meaningful impact and call to action. We’re signalling to insurers globally that we're rapidly approaching an inflection point where the gap will widen dramatically between the ambitious, agile insurers and MGAs versus those operating on legacy systems struggling to meet modern demands. Our aim is to fuel innovation, helping insurers write the future their customer's demand.”To learn more about INSTANDA’s new brand identity and explore its capabilities, visit http://www.instanda.com About INSTANDASince 2015, INSTANDA has empowered insurance companies across the world to rapidly adapt to customer and market demands with its no-code policy administration and distribution platform. Designed for seamless integration and unmatched configurability, the platform empowers insurance companies to rapidly create, manage, and optimize insurance products and customer journeys. Discover how INSTANDA is redefining insurance innovation at instanda.com.

