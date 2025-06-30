Jabil Selects Rowan County for Nearly 1,200 New Jobs and $500 Million Multi-Year Investment

NORTH CAROLINA, June 30 - Today Governor Josh Stein announced Jabil Inc., a leader in engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions, expects to create 1,181 new jobs in Rowan County. The company says it will invest approximately $500 million over several years to establish a manufacturing facility to support cloud and AI data center customers.

“Companies that are already operating in North Carolina know the value of doing business in our state better than anyone,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We welcome Jabil’s expansion, and we are committed to further developing the largest manufacturing workforce in the southeast and the business-friendly climate they need for this next phase of growth.”

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Jabil has a global footprint that spans more than 25 countries and 140,000 employees. The company has 30 locations across the United States, including three in North Carolina. Jabil supports customers across various industries, including AI data center infrastructure, healthcare, warehouse automation, and robotics.

“The drive to build AI data centers is only accelerating in the United States,” said Matt Crowley, Executive Vice President, Global Business Units. “We are excited to help meet that demand, provide additional scale and capabilities for our data center customers, and empower the AI solutions of the future with Jabil’s new facility here in Rowan County.”

“North Carolina has a proven track record of cultivating an environment where companies like Jabil can manufacture innovative solutions for the global economy,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Our ecosystem of workforce training partnerships, Tier 1 research, and growing supply chain is sure to ignite the advancement of this next generation technology and provide the company a great return on its investment.”

Jabil plans to offer job opportunities to attract skilled manufacturing and engineering professionals. These new jobs could create a potential annual payroll impact of more than $73.2 million for the region.

Jabil’s expansion in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $3.2 billion. Using a formula that takes into account $264 million of the company’s investment as well as the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $11,251,800, spread over 12 years. State payments only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets.

The project’s projected return on investment of public dollars is 115 percent, meaning for every dollar of potential cost to the state, the state receives $2.15 in state revenue. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.

Because Jabil chose to locate to Rowan County, classified by the state’s economic tier system as Tier 2, the company’s JDIG agreement also calls for moving $1,250,200 into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account. The Utility Account helps rural communities finance necessary infrastructure upgrades to attract future business. Even when new jobs are created in a Tier 2 county such as Rowan, the new tax revenue generated through JDIG grants helps more economically challenged communities elsewhere in the state.

“We welcome Jabil to Rowan County,” said Senator Carl Ford. “These new jobs are proof that our state and local investments to prepare for announcements like this are paying off for both our existing industry and local economy.”

“This is outstanding news for our region,” said Representative Harry Warren. “Our community is centrally located along to East Coast, and thanks to the state’s well-connected transportation network, Jabil can easily access the global market.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, N.C. Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions, the North Carolina Community College System, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Rowan County, and Rowan Economic Development Council.

With this announcement, since January 1st, Governor Stein has announced business expansions or new projects that will make nearly $17 billion of new capital investment in North Carolina and create more than 19,000 new good-paying jobs.

To learn more about job opportunities at Jabil, please visit the Jabil Careers site.