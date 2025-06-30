Governor Stein Highlights Ongoing Efforts to Expand Access to Good Jobs with Good Wages

NORTH CAROLINA, June 30 - Today at Central Piedmont Community College, Governor Josh Stein’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships announced its first report, outlining its goals to expand access to good jobs with good wages that will support a family.

“You shouldn’t have to get a four-year degree to get a good job and support your family,” said Governor Stein. “That’s why I am committed to creating more good-paying jobs and pursuing the goals in this report so that our people have the skills and knowledge they need to build strong careers and bright futures in a changing economy.”

“The Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships featured the expertise of representatives from everyone in our workforce system, from employers and labor to educators and state officials,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Meeting the goals adopted by the Council will be vital to continuing North Carolina’s economic success, because our talented people give us our competitive edge.”

“Communities in every corner of the state, whether they are urban or rural, all need workers with the right skills for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” said Senator Eddie Settle. “The Council’s goals identify the top priorities for North Carolina to continue building an exceptional business climate, while allowing all workers to have opportunities for rewarding careers.”

“Building upon North Carolina’s strong tradition of collaboration in workforce development, the Council has highlighted important ways that we can use education, training, apprenticeships, and other work-based learning partnerships to meet the needs of employers,” said Dr. Jeff Cox, president of the N.C. Community College System. “Our outstanding 58 community colleges look forward to playing a key role in meeting these goals.”

The 11 goals approved by the Council and submitted to Governor Stein are:

1. Ensure 2 million North Carolinians aged 25-44 will have earned an industry-valued credential or degree.

2. By graduation, ensure that every high school student has completed coursework that results in transferable credit or credentials/certifications in preparation for the postsecondary pathway of their choice. The coursework includes dual enrollment, Career & Technical Education (CTE) concentrator, Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC), Advanced Placement/International Baccalaureate, and work-based learning courses.

3. For graduating high school students, increase postsecondary enrollment, employment, or enlistment in the military within 12 months of high school graduation.

4. Double the number of registered apprentices.

5. Increase participation in work-based learning:

Double the number of work-based learning experiences through the NCWorks system with funding from Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Title I and the Native American Workforce Program.

Double the number of high school students participating in work-based learning.

Increase by 25% the number of community college students participating in work-based learning courses.

Increase by 25% work-based learning experiences including Correction Enterprises roles and work-release at state correctional facilities.

Increase by 15% work-based learning experiences for individuals with disabilities through Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Title IV funds.

Double the number of students participating in the state government internship program.

6. Engage 50,000 employers to partner with the Governor's Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships on achieving its goals.

7. Establish and expand coordinated partnerships between education and workforce agencies and employers to increase alignment of resources to better address current and projected employer needs. Partnerships will result, on an annual basis, in the identification of local industry-valued training across the education continuum, shared planning for educational courses to meet these training needs, and increased use of available federal and state funds to support training in these programs.

8. Create statewide sector-based workforce development strategies for at least 3 key industries, including, but not limited to, advanced manufacturing, education, and health care.

9. Develop a plan to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills development into sector-based strategies and work-based learning in key industries to build a future-ready workforce.

10. Reduce state government vacancy rate to 15%.

11. Launch a coordinated statewide public outreach effort to broaden awareness and participation in workforce development programs by employers, learners, jobseekers, and incumbent workers, with an emphasis on reaching under-tapped talent pools like rural communities, veterans and their families, individuals with disabilities, and justice-involved people.

Established through Executive Order No. 11 as an advisory body within the NCWorks Commission, the Council is co-chaired by N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley, N.C. Senator Eddie Settle, and N.C. Community College System President Dr. Jeff Cox. The Department of Commerce and the North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE) provide administrative support for the Council’s work. The Council will continue to meet and will develop a second report, due in December 2025, detailing proposed strategies to attain each goal.

Since January 1st, Governor Stein has announced business expansions or new projects that will make more than $16.3 billion of new capital investment in North Carolina and create more than 18,000 new good-paying jobs.

Read the Council’s report here.