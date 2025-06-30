Jim Bell Marks 10 Years as EVP at TTR Sotheby’s, Surpasses $1.2B in Real Estate and Mortgage Transactions

Jim Bell - New York Times / Washingtonian

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jim Bell Celebrates 10 Years as EVP at TTR Sotheby’s, Surpasses $1.2B in Combined Real Estate and Mortgage Transactions, and Earns National Media Recognition.With over thirty years of experience and a career total exceeding $1.2 billion in closed real estate and mortgage banking transactions, Jim’s expertise spans residential and commercial sales, development, and mortgage banking. He is also the former CEO of Beasley Real Estate and previously led First Union Bank’s Mortgage Division, where he developed a strong foundation in finance and mortgage-backed securities.Jim holds broker licenses in both Washington, D.C., and Georgia, and boasts an impressive luxury sales record in premier markets, including Atlanta, Buckhead, Washington, D.C., New York, Palm Beach, and London. His achievements have earned him consistent recognition as one of the Top Agents by Washingtonian Magazine and repeated inclusion in the Wall Street Journal and REAL Trends “America’s Best Real Estate Agents” lists.Jim is frequently sought after by the national press for his insights on luxury real estate trends, including interviews and features in The New York Times. He has served two terms on the Board of Trustees for the Washington National Opera/Kennedy Center and is a former board member of The George Town Club. He was recently appointed to the Governing Board of the Washington Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, underscoring his influence and leadership in the industry.Jim’s philanthropic work includes major support for Food & Friends, Martha’s Table, the Kalorama and Georgetown Citizens Associations, and Mitchell Park in Kalorama. He is also a former board member of the Starlight Children’s Foundation MidAtlantic and continues to support a range of local and national causes.A native of Atlanta, Jim’s passion for real estate is rooted in a family legacy that spans mortgage banking, brokerage, and development. Known for his client-focused approach, financial expertise, and commitment to excellence, Jim is a member of the Georgetown Citizens Association and the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors, setting the standard for luxury real estate professionals in the nation’s capital and beyond.

