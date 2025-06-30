Governor Stein Announces New Auto Industry Supplier Will Create 125 Jobs in Rutherford County

Raleigh, N.C.

Governor Josh Stein announced today that TMG & Haartz Solutions LLC, a new joint venture to supply synthetic leather materials for automotive interiors, will create 125 jobs over the next five years in Rutherford County. The company will invest $51 million in Bostic to establish an industrial facility to supply original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Mercedes Benz, Volvo, BMW, GM, Toyota, and Ford.

“North Carolina’s robust network of suppliers to the automotive industry grows stronger today with TMG Haartz Solutions’ decision to locate in our state,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Manufacturing companies understand that North Carolina’s workforce training programs can help supply the skilled craftspeople they need.”

TMG Haartz Solutions is a new joint venture formed by two family-owned companies, each with long histories of serving the automotive industry. The Haartz Corporation, formed in 1907 with headquarters in Acton, Massachusetts, is a world leader in highly engineered and uniquely designed convertible toppings and interior surface materials. TMG Automotive (TMG), a business unit of the TMG Group with headquarters in Portugal, is a world leader in automotive interior surface materials, notably synthetic leathers.

The new company, TMG Haartz Solutions, will focus on the localized supply of highly engineered synthetic leather materials for automotive interior trim components such as seat covers, instrument panels, door pillars, and shift gear boots. The company’s mission aims to drive the next generation of automotive design by crafting precision materials that reflect the company’s global expertise, commitment to local stewardship, and dedication to a lighter environmental footprint. The company’s project in Rutherford County will establish an industrial manufacturing center in Bostic at a site previously used for the Milliken Golden Valley plant.

“Our journey began with a commitment to craftsmanship and innovation, values passed down through generations of the Gonçalves family,” said Isabel Furtado, Board Member at TMG Group & Board Member and CEO at TMG Automotive. “From our roots in Portugal to this new chapter in the United States, we have always believed in building relationships based on trust, respect, and shared purpose. The relationship between Gonçalves and Haartz families is more than a business alliance—it is a story of mutual respect, shared values, and a common vision for the future of mobility.”

"Collaboration is one of our core values at Haartz, and our relationship with the Gonçalves family and TMG Automotive is a shining example of how shared values, mutual respect, and family heritage can transcend business,” said Eric Haartz, CEO at The Haartz Corporation. “What began as a business relationship has grown into a deep bond between our families — one that continues to inspire innovation and lasting impact. We are honored to take this next step together, bringing our combined strengths to an exciting new chapter in the United States.”

“North Carolina is the number one manufacturing state in the Southeastern United States, and our leadership has been noticed by companies around the world,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “From our world-class transportation networks to our concentration of workers with manufacturing experience, we can offer companies like TMG Haartz Solutions the right ingredients for success.”

Although wages will vary depending on the position, the average salary for the new positions will be $64,218, compared with an average wage in Rutherford County of $46,673.

The company’s project in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by more than $352.59 million. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $1,463,000, spread over 12 years. State payments only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation targets.

The project's projected return on investment of public dollars is 125 per cent, meaning for every dollar of potential cost, the state receives $2.25 in state revenue. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.

“I’m pleased to see two family-owned companies with great reputations begin their next phase of growth together right here in North Carolina and Rutherford County,” said Senator Tim Moffitt. “We are a family-friendly region and our community will rally around and support this company as it begins to put down roots in our area.”

“It takes a lot of work behind the scenes by many community and economic development groups to bring a great company like TMG Haartz Solutions to our region,” said Representative Paul Scott. “We welcome these new jobs and this confident investment in the people of Rutherford County.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the Commerce Department’s Division of Workforce Solutions, Isothermal Community College, Rutherford County, and Rutherford County Economic Development.

With this announcement, since January 1st, Governor Stein has announced business expansions or new projects that will make more than $16.3 billion of new capital investment in North Carolina and create more than 18,000 new good-paying jobs.