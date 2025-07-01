SOS Kendu Merger: Expanding Sustainable Solutions to Diverse Communities

Smart Oregon Solutions and Kendu Construction Merge to Launch SOS Kendu – A Certified Minority Division Focused on Smart Infrastructure

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Smart Oregon Solutions (SOS), a leader in renewable energy and smart city innovation, is proud to announce its strategic merger with Kendu Construction , a certified minority-owned construction company based in the Pacific Northwest. The merger gives rise to SOS Kendu, a new division dedicated to accelerating smart infrastructure development and sustainable technologies in underserved and diverse communities.With this merger, SOS Kendu becomes the Minority Division of Smart Oregon Solutions, combining Kendu’s construction expertise and minority business certification with SOS’s advanced product portfolio in smart solar street lighting, EV charging systems, and energy-efficient technologies.“This merger is about more than just business,” said Patrice Tsague, CEO of Smart Oregon Solutions. “It’s a strategic step toward creating equitable access to opportunity, while expanding our ability to serve cities and communities with smart, scalable, and sustainable infrastructure solutions.”Founded by Gabriel and Yolanda Abac, Kendu Construction has built a strong reputation for quality framing and structural woodwork in Oregon as a Minority Certified Company. With the formation of SOS Kendu, their legacy will now expand to include large-scale smart city projects, federal and state contracting, and a broader reach across North America.“Partnering with SOS opens a new chapter for us,” said Gabriel Abac, Co-Founder of Kendu Construction. “We now have the leadership, infrastructure, and technology to scale our impact—and we’re committed to delivering excellence while uplifting minority voices in the Smart Infrastructure construction and renewable energy space.”SOS Kendu will operate as a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and will serve as the ‘commercial’ smart infrastructure construction and renewable energy arm of Smart Oregon Solutions with a focus on minority certified contracts. The division is already pursuing multi-million-dollar projects in the Pacific Northwest.The new entity will be headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, with expanded warehouse and office space to support its growing team and product lines. As part of the integration, SOS Kendu will retain minority certification benefits while leveraging the financial strength, management systems, and innovation ecosystem of Smart Oregon Solutions.About Smart Oregon Solutions (SOS):Smart Oregon Solutions is a technology-driven company dedicated to transforming communities through renewable energy and smart infrastructure. Its portfolio includes smart hybrid solar streetlights, EV charging stations, smart sustainable panels and advanced LED systems. SOS operates in North America, Africa, Europe and Latin America.About Kendu Construction:Kendu Construction is a certified minority-owned company specializing in residential and commercial framing and construction services. Founded by Gabriel and Yolanda Abac in Portland, Oregon.Media Contact:Smart Oregon SolutionsRenee Ward, VP of Government and Public AffairsEmail: renee@smartoregonsolutions.comPhone: +1 (503) 389-0148Website: www.smartoregonsolutions.com

