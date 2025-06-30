Margaret Liu Collins Expands Reach with Spanish Edition Release of 'God is Good: Dios es Bueno'

God is Good: Dios es Bueno (Spanish Edition)

This newly translated edition spreads messages of faith and hope in Spanish-speaking communities.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Margaret Liu Collins, a prominent figure in both business and philanthropy, announces the release of the Spanish edition of her memoir, " God is Good: Second Revised Edition ". This 274-page edition reaffirms its mission of glorifying God and bearing witness to His boundless love and kindness.In "God is Good: Revised Second Edition", Collins shares her deeply personal journey of faith, offering comfort and encouragement to those who may be struggling in their own spiritual walk. Through poignant anecdotes and heartfelt reflections, Collins invites readers to embrace the supernatural powers of God and experience His unwavering presence in their lives.One of the highlights of this edition is the availability of the Spanish translation, titled "God is Good: Dios es Bueno (Spanish Edition)", which was published in June of 2023. This expansion ensures that Collins' message reaches a wider audience, allowing Spanish-speaking readers to experience the transformative power of faith and God’s love.Margaret Liu Collins, a proud graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, has built a diverse career spanning education, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. Her impact extends beyond her literary endeavors, as she is recognized for her significant contributions to both nonprofit and for-profit sectors. Through her leadership roles on esteemed boards and her establishment of scholarships and fellowships, Collins consistently demonstrates her commitment to making a positive difference. Her achievements in business and community service have earned her widespread acclaim, including recognition as one of the "150 Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business" by the San Francisco Business Times in 2011.For readers in search of guidance, inspiration, or a renewed sense of hope, "God is Good: Dios es Bueno (Spanish Edition)" serves as a timely reminder of God's ever-present guidance, tenderly leading every journey with love. Experience the transformative embrace of God’s love by acquiring a copy on Amazon and other leading online booksellers today. To learn more about Margaret Liu Collins, visit her website at https://www.margaretliucollins.com/ About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

