Road Trips are Trending as Vacationers Look to Travel without Breaking the Bank

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the iconic Route 66 to the Pacific Coast and Florida Everglades - road trips are officially back. Whether trying to spend less, skip the crowds or avoid airport hassles, over 75% of Americans say they’ll hit the road this summer.

Kiersten Saunders, author of “Cashing Out” and half of Powerhouse Duo Rich and Regular, helps you prepare for your next summer adventure, including money saving tips from her recent family trip.

While road trips can be a cost-effective vacation, they can also be unpredictable. Kiersten shares why her family opted for timesharing (yes, that timesharing!) while road tripping to make the most of their time in the great outdoors.

For more information, please visit https://www.GoTimesharing.com.

