FMS President Chris Conner & Global Franchise CEO Paulo Mauro Co-Author New Book The Future of Franchising

Franchise development & sales experts co-author book covering key questions & strategies to take business to next level in franchising’s competitive landscape.

We take the reader on an engaging, practical journey—and that journey includes how technology is redefining what’s possible in franchising today.” — President of Franchise Marketing Systems Chris Conner

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta-based franchise development firm, Franchise Marketing Systems , has made waves in the marketplace over the past decade—with Chris Conner, founder and President of the company, at the helm. Now, in his latest release, The Future of Franchising, Conner joins forces with Paulo Mauro, CEO of Global Franchise, to chart the next era of franchise growth and help entrepreneurs understand franchising—globally, strategically, and with a healthy dose of real-world savvy.The new book lays out an insightful roadmap packed with practical frameworks, time-tested strategies, and expert commentary on what actually works when you’re trying to franchise your business. It takes a comprehensive dive into how the franchise model works and what entrepreneurs can do to harness the power of franchising to scale.The Future of Franchising takes a forward-thinking approach, exploring how modern tech is shaking up the industry. From artificial intelligence to omni-channel marketing strategies, Conner and Mauro address the digital tools now reshaping how brands expand, support franchisees, and reach consumers. The book looks at how today’s top-performing franchises are actively adapting to a new, tech-powered era.“Paulo brings this deep, global perspective, while I ground a lot of the insights in U.S. franchise development,” says Conner. “We take the reader on an engaging, practical journey—and that journey includes how technology is redefining what’s possible in franchising today.”Between the two of them, Mauro and Conner bring over half a century of franchise experience to the book, tackling questions like:- What does it take to franchise a business model from scratch?- How do you know if your brand is even ready to scale?- What’s the smartest way to invest in a franchise today?- How do you implement a successful franchise system?- And how can technology make franchising faster, smarter, and more adaptable?“It’s not just about selling franchises anymore,” adds Conner. “It’s about building sustainable systems and real relationships that scale—and increasingly, that means leveraging the right technologies at the right time.”Learn more about scaling your business through the franchise model by visiting www.fmsfranchise.com or by emailing info@franchisemarketingsystems.com.About Franchise Marketing Systems (FMS):Franchise Marketing Systems is a 5-star full-service franchise consulting agency dedicated to helping businesses expand through franchising. With expertise across industries including home services, retail, food service, fitness, and product distribution, the firm offers comprehensive support for businesses seeking to franchise. For more information, visit www.fmsfranchise.com

