Attorney General Jackley’s Legislative Bills Become Law July 1

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, June 30, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – All six of South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley’s bills that he proposed during the 2025 legislative session officially become law Tuesday, July 1.

The bills focus on Government Accountability, human trafficking, and unauthorized items being brought into the state’s correctional facilities. All six bills were approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Rhoden.

Each of these measures reflects our on-going commitment to protecting taxpayer dollars and the rights, safety, and well-being of the people we serve,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I am grateful to the legislators who championed these efforts and the Governor for signing them into law. Together, we have made meaningful progress that will have a lasting impact.”

The six bills are:

*** Senate Bill 58: Which revises provisions related to human trafficking, to prohibit the obstruction of human trafficking enforcement, and to provide a penalty.

*** Senate Bill 59: Which revises provisions relating to the delivery, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of unauthorized articles in a state correctional facility, and to provide a penalty.

*** Senate Bill 60 which expands the access and investigatory authority of the State Auditor.

*** Senate Bill 61 which modifies the authority of the Board of Internal Controls.

*** Senate Bill 62 which establishes mandatory reporting requirements related to improper government conduct and crime, and to provide a penalty.

*** Senate Bill 63 which establishes protections for state employees who report improper governmental conduct and crime.

