Governor Newsom urges safety this Fourth of July after 600,000 pounds of illegal explosives seized

Over the past several months, CAL FIRE – Office of the State Fire Marshal’s specialized Arson and Bomb Investigators have been aiding local and federal illegal fireworks enforcement efforts. Last year, officials seized 288,000 pounds of illegal fireworks. The 10 year annual average is about 240,000 pounds seized per year.

Since 2024, fireworks have caused over $35 million in property damage across California, sparking 1,230 fires. Illegal fireworks include:

Skyrockets

Bottle rockets

Roman candles

Aerial shells

Firecrackers

Sparklers

Other fireworks that explode, go into the air, or move on the ground in an uncontrollable manner

“Already this year our Arson and Bomb Investigators, along with our partners, have successfully seized over 600,000 pounds of illegal fireworks from all over California,” said State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant. “Our recent enforcement efforts clearly demonstrate our zero tolerance toward the use, transportation, and possession of illegal fireworks. Even ‘Safe and Sane’ fireworks are banned in many communities and bring large fines for their illegal use.”

For a fun and safe Fourth of July, know your local fireworks laws. Some California communities ban all fireworks, while others allow certain “Safe and Sane” fireworks.

To learn more about fireworks safety and to view a full list of jurisdictions that allow the sale of Safe and Sane fireworks, go to ReadyforWildfire.org.