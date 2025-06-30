Martin Page’s Healing Album “The First And Last Freedom” Inspires Global Audiences

Martin Page’s "The First And Last Freedom" uplifts with healing music. Stream the new album now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music! #MusicAsHealing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Martin Page’s The First And Last Freedom uplifts with healing music. Stream the new album now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music! #MusicAsHealingWorld-renowned songwriter Martin Page, celebrated for iconic hits like “We Built This City” (Starship), “These Dreams” (Heart), “King of Wishful Thinking” (Go West), “Fallen Angel” (Robbie Robertson), and “In the House of Stone and Light,” released his transformative album "The First And Last Freedom" on June 2, 2025. Born from a deeply personal mission to uplift a dear friend battling terminal illness, this 11-track masterpiece is resonating with listeners worldwide, earning praise for its healing power and emotional depth.Crafted in Page’s Encino studio, "The First And Last Freedom" explores themes of resilience, courage, and finding balance in a fast-paced world. The album blends soulful vocals, vibrant rhythms, and poignant lyrics, creating an immersive musical and spiritual journey. Self-produced with Page’s signature atmospheric layers, it features stellar guest performances from guitarists Ray Parker Jr., Bill Dillon, Neil Taylor, and Jack Hues (Wang Chung), alongside P.J. Moore (The Blue Nile) on keyboards.Standout tracks include:“Courage”: The lead single, earning acclaim from music press and peers for its uplifting message.“Simplicity”: A reflective anthem that soothes the soul.“Little Bird”: A funky, joyful jam radiating positivity.“Abraham”: A hauntingly beautiful hymn of hope.“I wrote these songs to uplift my fellow musicians facing grief and loss. They’re healing letters of musical medicine,” says Page. The album’s creation became a cathartic process, not only for Page but also for the collaborating artists, who found solace in its melodies during personal challenges.Page’s storied career spans decades, with chart-topping anthems and soulful ballads that have shaped pop and rock music. His songwriting credits include collaborations with icons like Barbra Streisand, Earth, Wind & Fire, Kim Carnes, Neil Diamond, Chaka Khan, Robbie Robertson, Tom Jones, Paul Young, Go West, and Josh Groban. With "The First And Last Freedom," Page delivers a deeply personal work that solidifies his legacy as a musical visionary dedicated to healing through art.Since its release, the album has sparked heartfelt responses from fans and critics, who praise its ability to inspire hope and connection. Available now on major platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, fans can also purchase exclusive signed CDs at martinpage.bandcamp.com. Page invites listeners to experience the album’s uplifting message and join the conversation with #MusicAsHealing.Contact:Diane PoncherDiane Poncher ManagementEmail: diponcher2@gmail.comPhone: (213) 200-0308Follow Martin Page:Facebook: @martinpagemusicInstagram: @martinpagemusicBandcamp: martinpage.bandcamp.comAbout Martin Page:Martin Page is a world-renowned songwriter and artist based in Los Angeles, whose timeless hits have shaped pop and rock music for decades. With a career spanning chart-topping anthems and soulful ballads, Page continues to inspire audiences worldwide with his artistry and emotional depth. In "The First And Last Freedom," he delivers a masterful work that solidifies his legacy as a musical visionary dedicated to healing through art.Media Note: For high-resolution images, album artwork, or review copies, contact Diane Poncher at diponcher2@gmail.com.Custom Title for X: Martin Page’s "The First And Last Freedom" Heals Through Music! Stream the New Album Now! #MusicAsMedicineEnd of Release.

