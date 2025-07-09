MetroCare Services, TX Accelerates Procurement Transformation with OpenGov

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After facing persistent challenges with an outdated system that lacked essential functionality and offered a poor user experience, MetroCare Services in Texas sought a more intuitive, full-featured solution to support its growing needs. The organization selected OpenGov, the leader in modern government software, for its powerful capabilities and trusted reputation across the public sector.Based in Dallas County, MetroCare Services is one of the largest mental health authorities in Texas, providing comprehensive support to adults and children through programs spanning veteran services, housing, and intellectual and developmental disabilities. The agency’s previous software was limited in core procurement features, restricted vendor submissions to lump sum pricing, and lacked integrated contract management—forcing MetroCare to rely on disconnected legal systems. During its search, MetroCare prioritized a solution that could offer seamless solicitation development, improved vendor engagement, and centralized contract oversight. OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management stood out for its modern interface, ease of use, and government-specific workflows that align with MetroCare’s mission. Notably, staff established their vendor portal in record time—less than two weeks from the official sign-off—highlighting the speed and ease of implementation that OpenGov makes possible.With OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management, MetroCare Services is poised to increase procurement efficiency and elevate internal collaboration. The agency anticipates reducing solicitation timelines from two weeks to less than one, while gaining the tools to track milestones, set automated alerts, and manage contracts in a single system. Additionally, by making it easier for vendors to participate, MetroCare expects to see broader competition and better value for its critical community services.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

