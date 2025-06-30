CIHE Releases Stirring Canada Day Video: 'Let’s Not Forget Our History'

Canadian History is something we can all be proud of

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the eve of Canada Day, the Canadian Institute for Historical Education (CIHE) has launched a powerful new campaign titled “Let’s Not Forget Our History”, a cinematic reminder of the people, events, and shared experiences that have shaped Canada.The 45-second video spot asks a simple but urgent question: What happens if we forget? Through a sequence of vanishing symbols—railways, monuments, historic achievements, and even difficult chapters like residential schools—the film illustrates how easily our national identity can fade when history is neglected or intentionally erased.“History isn’t just something we study—it’s the foundation of who we are as Canadians,” said Allan Williams, Executive Director of CIHE. “This video is a love letter to the country, and a reminder that our unity, our values, and our progress are built on remembering both our triumphs and our trials.”Anchored by the message “Together, we all make history,” the campaign highlights the importance of preserving Canada’s complex and evolving story. It features nods to figures such as Sir John A. Macdonald, Donald Smith and Paul Henderson, and war heroes, alongside images of modern Canadians building the future.The campaign supports CIHE’s broader mission to promote historical literacy, preserve historical memory, and foster national understanding at a time when Canada’s past is increasingly contested or misunderstood.Watch the video and learn more at: https://cihe.ca/canada-day-landing-page/ For media inquiries, interviews, or access to video assets, please contact:Allan Williamsallanbwilliams@gmail.com416-467-6335About CIHEThe Canadian Institute for Historical Education, www.CIHE.ca , is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting Canadian history. Through education, storytelling, research, and public engagement, CIHE works to ensure that future generations understand and appreciate the people, ideas, and events that have shaped Canada.

Let's Not Forget Our History

