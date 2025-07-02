Business Reporter: Unmeasured events cost you

How event agency emc3 helps marketers prove event impact and secure further investment

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, events agency, emc3, challenges the status quo: why are so many brands still pouring money into events without proving their value?The article, titled “When Did ROI on Events Become Optional?”, takes a hard look at a longstanding issue in the industry—events that look great but lack accountability. According to EventMB, just 23 per cent of organisations have a formal strategy to measure event ROI. That’s a problem.From brand launches to leadership summits, emc3 believes events should do more than generate a round of applause and some likes. They should drive results and prove value. That means aligning every experience with business strategy, tracking brand perception, engagement, pipeline impact, and beyond.emc3 equips marketers with the tools they need to make a business case for every pound spent, from live engagement analytics to post-event surveys and pipeline influence reports.With the events industry contributing roughly 10% of global CO₂ emissions, emc3 integrates sustainability into every stage of the event lifecycle. That includes circular design, carbon measurement, social impact, and inclusive practices. The agency’s acquisition of sustainability consultancy, From Now, has deepened its ability to deliver holistic, measurable solutions across environmental, social, and economic touchpoints.As emc3’s CEO Alistair Graham puts it:“We believe in doing the right thing—creatively, sustainably, and transparently. Because that’s what lasting partnerships are built on.”This commitment hasn’t gone unnoticed. emc3 was named Global Agency of the Year 2025 at the Conference News Awards and recently picked up Best Approach to Sustainability at the Campaign Experience Awards for their work on the HP Amplify Partner Conference.Want to know what a truly impactful event looks like?Read the full article → here About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About emc3emc3 produces transformative in-person, virtual, and hybrid events for the world’s leading brands. The company’s approach blends strategy, content and creativity to ensure that clients’ brand story resonates with impact, inspires the audience and leaves a lasting impression. With sustainability at its core, emc3 prioritises environmental responsibility, DEIA, and CSR to craft events that drive positive impact and build meaningful connections.

