Red, White, and a Whole Lotta Blue - Buy Your State Beach Parking Pass Before the 4th

Published on Monday, June 30, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – With the Fourth of July weekend just around the corner, Rhode Island’s beautiful state beaches are gearing up for a wave of visitors. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is reminding beachgoers to grab their 2025 state beach season parking passes online before hitting the sand. Skip the lines, soak up the sun, and start your holiday weekend right!

“Our spectacular state beaches are part of what makes the Ocean State so special,” said Governor Dan McKee. “This 4th of July weekend and all summer long, show your love for our beaches by doing your part to help keep Rhody litter free!”



“We’re excited to welcome everyone to swim, relax, and make memories with friends and family at Rhode Island’s beautiful, accessible state beaches,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “With thousands of people heading to the shore to celebrate Independence Day, we’re encouraging everyone to enjoy the holiday safely, be respectful to our staff and fellow beachgoers, and soak up every moment of this special summer tradition.”

Online season parking passes can take up to 24 hours to validate but returning online customers with unchanged registration and contact information can now skip the verification process. No physical pass is needed. License plate recognition allows for fast entry, and pass holders can use express lanes at most state beaches. In-person pass purchases are available at a new LAZ office at Fishermen’s Memorial State Campground (1011 Point Judith Rd, Narragansett), open Monday through Friday 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM and Saturdays 8 AM to 4 PM (closed Sundays and holidays).

Season passes allow access to all eight state beaches but don’t guarantee entry – parking is first-come, first-served. Beaches often fill up on holiday weekends, so check the newly updated online lot capacity tracker for near real-time parking availability before heading out. To keep beaches safe and prevent overcrowding, staff my temporarily close lots, reopening them as space becomes available.

DEM encourages beachgoers to stay safe this weekend: know your swimming limits, check water conditions and follow lifeguard instructions. Lifeguards are on duty (as staffing allows) from 9 AM to 6 PM. Outside those hours, swimmers are responsible for their own safety. Parental or adult supervision is always critical when near water. Staff monitor weather and ocean conditions daily. See more safety tips at www.riparks.ri.gov/beachsafety.

Each summer, seasonal staff, many high school, college-aged and some retirees, join #TeamDEM to help keep RI’s state beaches safe and clean. Please treat all staff with respect as they work hard to make your visit enjoyable.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov.