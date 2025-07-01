Survey: Extreme Weather, Rising Energy Bills & Power Grid Instability Spark Demand for Better Home Energy Solutions

Survey: Market Analysis of Solar Battery Systems in the U.S.

Horowitz Research survey found a shifting sentiment has many homeowners in high-risk states looking for alternatives to Tesla's Powerwall

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An overwhelming 91% of combined homeowners polled in California, Texas and Florida worry about the impacts of extreme weather, rising energy costs and power grid instability, and majorities are interested in power backup solutions and reducing grid reliance, according to a new Horowitz Research survey.

A majority also expressed dissatisfaction with current home solar energy solutions from entrenched players on the market. While Tesla Powerwall remains the most recognized name in the space, nearly 24% of those familiar with the brand say they would not consider it. According to the poll, they cited shifting public sentiment and a desire for a less polarizing and more trustworthy solution.

The survey, commissioned by EcoFlow, found 60% of respondents wish to become less dependent on grid power and 70% said having a power backup solution is important. It also found 70% currently own or are interested in owning a solar battery solution in the future.

Solar and home backup batteries can offset utility costs and provide a source of household backup power during blackouts caused by natural disasters or other grid issues. Energy concerns have become top of mind in the U.S. due to an increasing number of natural disasters, rising electricity costs and more frequent power outages. These issues can be particularly acute for residents of California, Texas and Florida, who are often disproportionately impacted.

“America's energy landscape is rapidly changing. In states hit hardest by climate volatility and aging infrastructure, homeowners are done waiting for outdated systems and overhyped solutions to catch up,” said Jenny Zhang, President of North America Residential Energy Business at EcoFlow. “With the U.S. solar battery market primed for explosive growth — especially in key Sunbelt states — EcoFlow is stepping in as the challenger brand the industry needs, offering a better path forward. No gimmicks, no grid anxiety — just powerful, intelligent, 24/7 whole-home backup that makes true home energy freedom a reality.”

Additional survey findings include:

- California leads the way, with 79% of homeowners expressing strong interest in battery storage.

- 60% of homeowners think their electric bill is too high, while 74% anticipate electricity costs will increase in the near future, and 75% are always looking for ways to lower it.

- 46% of homeowners anticipate increased power outages in the coming years.

These insights come as EcoFlow, a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, prepares to enter the solar battery market this summer with its first-ever grid-tied energy storage solution designed for U.S. homes. EcoFlow OCEAN Pro is a fully integrated home energy offering unlimited backup power, AI-driven energy savings and engineering that outperforms traditional systems like Tesla Powerwall on performance and reliability. OCEAN Pro is compatible with existing home rooftop solar installations and as a grid-tied system, homeowners can feed electricity back to utility providers for additional savings.

The system builds upon EcoFlow’s proven success in Europe, where its PowerOcean series has already seen over 17,000 installations and adoption by 1,150 installers. Over 5,300 units were installed in this year's first quarter — a 720% year-over-year increase versus Q1 2024.

“The data from this study clearly shows that American consumers are not taking the challenges of climate change, grid instability and rising energy prices lightly. They are ready for a more competitive market for solar battery systems with more choice from trustworthy players in the space," said Adriana Waterston, Insights and Strategy Lead EVP at Horowitz Research.

Methodology

The online survey was conducted in April among 1,000 homeowners aged 18 and older in California, Florida and Texas. Approximately 330 respondents were surveyed in each state. The sample was designed to reflect a broad mix of demographic and household characteristics representative of each region.

ABOUT HOROWITZ RESEARCH, A DIVISION OF M/A/R/C RESEARCH

Horowitz Research is a leading provider of consumer market research specializing in consumers and their relationships to media, content, and technology with a particular expertise in cultural insights among America’s Black, Latinx, Asian, international, LGBTQIA+, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha audiences. The company offers a full suite of à la carte syndicated reports as well as custom quantitative and qualitative consumer research for companies ranging from small start-ups to the Fortune 500. In 2023, Horowitz Research was acquired by M/A/R/C Research, a Texas-based research and insights firm. For more information, visit www.horowitzresearch.com.

ABOUT ECOFLOW

EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST in power solutions — Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough — for individuals and families, whether at home, outdoors or on the go. With a smart manufacturing center in China, and headquarters in the USA, Germany and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 5 million users in 140 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us.

