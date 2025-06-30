Tennis Shoes Market Estimated at $3.6 Billion by 2031, Registers Steady 3.3% CAGR

Tennis Shoes Market, 2031

Tennis shoes market size was valued at $2.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $3.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of playing surface, the hard court tennis shoes segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 3.8%, in terms of revenue From 2021-2031.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Tennis Shoes Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Playing surface, by User, by Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". The research provides a current evaluation of the global market landscape, highlighting recent trends, key drivers, and the overall market environment. The study examines the main factors influencing industry expansion, analyzing both its growth drivers and restraints. Additionally, it sheds light on factors expected to offer promising opportunities for development of industry in the future. The tennis shoes market size was valued at $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09394 Tennis shoes are a type of athletic footwear used especially for playing tennis. It is different from other footwear as the design and qualities needed in a tennis shoe are different from other athletic shoes. Moreover, tennis shoes feature more strength and durability so that it allows players to quick side-wise, forward, and backward movement while playing tennis. Tennis is gaining popularity across the globe due to events such as Grand Slams and the French Open. Moreover, the growth in the fan base of famous tennis players such as Pete Sampras, Bianca Andreescu, and Rafael Osuna propels the tennis participation rate globally and consequently fuels the demand for tennis shoes.Rise in preference for tennis as a lifetime sport, increase in initiatives for improving tennis participation, and launch of innovative products have boosted the growth of the global tennis shoes market. However, surge in popularity of eSports among youth and unawareness and availability of counterfeit products hamper the market growth. On the contrary, advent of smart technology in shoes is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.The increase in women's participation is rapidly growing in tennis as women and men enjoy fairly equal parity in tennis which has made tennis popular among women. According to the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the women population constituted around 47% of the total tennis playing population across the globe in 2019. Therefore, the surge in popularity of tennis is encouraging people, especially women to increasingly participate in tennis. This factor is ultimately increasing the demand for tennis shoes among the global tennis playing population.The tennis shoes market is segmented on the basis of playing surface, user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of playing surface, it is segmented into hard court tennis shoes, clay court tennis shoes, and grass court tennis shoes. On the basis of user, it is segregated into men, women, and kids. On the basis of distribution channel, it is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).The hard court tennis shoes segment gained a major share in the global market in 2021 and is expected to sustain its market share during the forecast period as the availability of hard tennis court is higher compare to other courts that fuels the requirement for hard court tennis shoes. In addition, the installation costs of these courts requires low cost. The U.S. has the maximum number of hard tennis courts. Growth in popularity and feasibility of hard courts propels sales of hard court tennis shoes among the tennis playing population across the globe.The basis of distribution channel, the specialty stores segment accounted for around 63% of the global tennis shoes market size in 2021 and is expected to sustain its share during the forecast period. Specialty stores offer a convenient experience of diverse shopping under a single roof to the consumers. Specialty stores provide consumers a premium advantage, i.e., higher availability of tennis shoe products at discounts, the assistance of sales representatives, and easy checkouts. These advantages are expected to drive the tennis shoes market growth during the forecast period.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/542e512aa96a89f96b1032cd819fed5a On the basis of user, the men segment gained a major share in the global market in 2021 and is expected to sustain its market share during the forecast period. A consistent increase in participation of men in outdoor sports such as tennis is expected to support the growth of tennis footwear during the forecast period. In addition, market players have been launching lightweight and comfortable footwear for men. These are made of flexible fabric materials & exhibit moisture-wicking feature, thereby increasing their adoption among men.The basis of region, North America dominated the tennis shoes market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the tennis shoes market forecast period. The dominance of the market is largely due to the deep product knowledge among the consumers and the increase in the tennis playing population in the region. North America is characterized by high disposable income, growing health consciousness, the immense popularity of tennis, and demand for high-quality products. All these factors boost the demand for tennis shoes among the population. Moreover, people are aware of various health benefits of playing tennis such as improved aerobic fitness, muscular fitness, anaerobic endurance, and flexibility. Tennis is promoted through schools and colleges in the form of tournaments in North America.The key players profiled in this report include:➢ ADIDAS Group➢ Anta Sports Products Limited➢ ASICS Corporation➢ Babolat➢ FILA Holdings Corp.➢ Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A.➢ New Balance Inc.➢ Nike Inc.➢ PUMA SE➢ Xtep International Holdings Limited.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:➢ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the tennis shoes market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing tennis shoes market opportunities.➢ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and tennis shoes market opportunity.➢ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.➢ In-depth analysis of the tennis shoes market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.➢ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global tennis shoes industry ➢ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.➢ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global tennis shoes industry trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Related to the Tennis Shoes Market:1. What are the latest trends in tennis shoes for 2025?2. Which brands are leading the tennis shoe market in 2025?3. What are the most important features to look for in tennis shoes?4. What is the size of the tennis shoes market in 2025?5. What factors are driving the growth of the tennis shoes market?6. Who are the leading brands in the tennis shoes market?7. What technological innovations are shaping the tennis shoes market?8. Which regions dominate the tennis shoes market?9. What role does sustainability play in the tennis shoes market?10. What are the key trends in the tennis shoes market in 2025?Enquiry About Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09394 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 "𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:▪️UK Tennis Shoes Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031▪️U.S. Tennis Shoes Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031▪️Canada Tennis Shoes Market Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis▪️Mexico Tennis Shoes Market Size, Growth, Opportunity▪️Europe Tennis Shoes Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunity▪️Germany Tennis Shoes Market Size, Analysis, Growth Opportunity▪️France Tennis Shoes Market Size, Demands, Opportunity Analysis▪️Italy Tennis Shoes Market Size, Analysis, Growth Opportunity▪️Russia Tennis Shoes Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.