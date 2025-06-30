Geomarketing Market Can Touch Approximately $78.9 billion by 2031, Developing at a Rate of 21.5%

Geomarketing Market Value

Rising digital marketing investments and growing demand for location-based intelligence are driving the global geomarketing market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geomarketing involves delivering the right message to the right person in the right location. This marketing concept uses location data to deliver its messages to the most relevant audience at the right time. The key to geomarketing is the use of targeting and segmentation. In this case, marketers are segmenting by geographic location and then targeting consumers inside of that boundary.As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global geomarketing market was pegged at $11.4 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $78.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 343 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09915 The report segments the global geomarketing market on the basis of offering, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.Based on offering, the report is divided into software and service. The software segment held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.5% from 2022 to 2031.On the basis of deployment mode, the report is classified into on premise and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period. However, the on premise segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market.Based on industry vertical, the retail and e-commerce segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. However, the automotive and transport segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/geomarketing-market/purchase-options On the basis of location type, the outdoor segment held the largest share in 20211, accounting for around three-fourths of the market. However, the indoor segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.4% from 2022 to 2031.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the SMEs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.The global geomarketing market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period.The global geomarketing market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Adobe, Cisco Systems, Inc., CleverTap, ESRI, Galigeo, Google LLC., HYP3R, Inc., IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, PlotProjects, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Saksoft, Salesforce, Inc., Software AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Xtremepush.The report analyzes these key players in the global geomarketing market. These companies have adopted several strategies including expansion, new product launches, and partnerships to increase their market penetration and maintain their foothold in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10280 Key Benefits For Stakeholders:1. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the geomarketing market forecast, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the geomarketing market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing geomarketing market opportunities.2. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.3. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.4. Key Benefits For Stakeholders:1. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the geomarketing market forecast, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the geomarketing market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing geomarketing market opportunities.2. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.3. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.4. In-depth analysis of the geomarketing market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.5. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.6. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.7. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global geomarketing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies. 